 Independence Day 2024: 24 Police Personnel Receive Medals From CM Mohan Yadav At Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIndependence Day 2024: 24 Police Personnel Receive Medals From CM Mohan Yadav At Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground

Independence Day 2024: 24 Police Personnel Receive Medals From CM Mohan Yadav At Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground

Four police officers got Gallantry awards and 20 received President’s Medal for the year 2023. The 20 police personnel were selected for distinguished and meritorious service.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Independence Day 2024: 24 Police Personnel Receive Medals From CM Mohan Yadav At Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On 78th Independence Day, 24 police personnel were awarded medals from chief minister Mohan Yadav, in the function organised at Lal Parade ground, here on Thursday.

Four police officers got Gallantry awards and 20 received President’s Medal for the year 2023.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Monsoon: Rise In Dengue, Malaria, Gastro, H1N1 Patients; BMC Issues Advisory
Mumbai Monsoon: Rise In Dengue, Malaria, Gastro, H1N1 Patients; BMC Issues Advisory
Mumbai: Shanmukhananda Sabha, Sion, Awards Lt Gen Dr V Ravishankar; Honors 15 Army Martyrs On Independence Day
Mumbai: Shanmukhananda Sabha, Sion, Awards Lt Gen Dr V Ravishankar; Honors 15 Army Martyrs On Independence Day
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC First In State To Implement CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, 20 Students Get Provisional Offer Letters
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC First In State To Implement CM Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, 20 Students Get Provisional Offer Letters
Cognizant Employees Get Controversial 1% Salary Hike Where CEO Is Among The Highest Paid In India: Report
Cognizant Employees Get Controversial 1% Salary Hike Where CEO Is Among The Highest Paid In India: Report

The 20 police personnel were selected for distinguished and meritorious service.

The gallantry medals were given to Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra (1BAR), Sub-Inspector Rampadam Sharma (1BAR), Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashish Sharma and Constable Ramesh Vishwakarma.

President's Vishisht Seva Medal was given to Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Rai, ADG/OSD A. Sai Manohar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kapuria and Inspector Ashok Kumar Raghuvanshi.

Read Also
Independence Day 2024: 365 Freedom Fighters From Balaghat Remain Unsung
article-image

President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service was given to Assistant Inspector General of Police  Malay Jain, IPS officers including Surendra Kumar Jain, Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Pranay Kumar Nagvanshi, SP Lokayukta Gwalior Rameshwar Singh Yadav, SO to DGP Police Headquarters Sandesh Jain, DSP Ujjain Ajay Kaithwas, Inspector (Ministerial) Special Branch Bhopal Sunil Kumar Rai, Sub Inspector (M) Bhopal DP Saxena, Constable Indore Mohan Lal Singh Tiwari, Head Constable Chhindwara Keshav Rao Ingle, Head Constable Gwalior Ashok Singh Bhadoria, Head Constable Ujjain Ram Ratan Nanded, Constable Sagar Ramesh Joshi and DSP Ujjain Sunil Kumar Talan.

CM congratulated all the medal receivers.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College Doctor Suspended For Allegedly Misbehaving With Cancer Patient;...

Bhopal: Gandhi Medical College Doctor Suspended For Allegedly Misbehaving With Cancer Patient;...

Independence Day 2024: 24 Police Personnel Receive Medals From CM Mohan Yadav At Bhopal's Lal Parade...

Independence Day 2024: 24 Police Personnel Receive Medals From CM Mohan Yadav At Bhopal's Lal Parade...

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department Faces Over 1,300 Complaints Through CM Helpline

Madhya Pradesh School Education Department Faces Over 1,300 Complaints Through CM Helpline

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Man Arrested For Mounting Palestine Flag At Residence In Bhopal; 17 Inmates...

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Man Arrested For Mounting Palestine Flag At Residence In Bhopal; 17 Inmates...

MP August 15 Weather Update: Monsoon Rains Bring Relief To Bhopal, Vidisha & Surrounding Regions;...

MP August 15 Weather Update: Monsoon Rains Bring Relief To Bhopal, Vidisha & Surrounding Regions;...