Independence Day 2024: 24 Police Personnel Receive Medals From CM Mohan Yadav At Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On 78th Independence Day, 24 police personnel were awarded medals from chief minister Mohan Yadav, in the function organised at Lal Parade ground, here on Thursday.

Four police officers got Gallantry awards and 20 received President’s Medal for the year 2023.

The 20 police personnel were selected for distinguished and meritorious service.

भोपाल के लाल परेड मैदान में 78वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस के अवसर पर आयोजित राज्य स्तरीय समारोह में पुलिसिंग के विभिन्न आयामों में अपना सर्वोत्कृष्ट योगदान देने वाले राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार के लिए चयनित पुलिस के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को सम्मानित किया तथा पुलिस, जेल, नगर सेना एवं नागरिक… pic.twitter.com/ZtagMZcyI1 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 15, 2024

The gallantry medals were given to Additional Superintendent of Police Aditya Mishra (1BAR), Sub-Inspector Rampadam Sharma (1BAR), Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashish Sharma and Constable Ramesh Vishwakarma.

President's Vishisht Seva Medal was given to Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Rai, ADG/OSD A. Sai Manohar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kapuria and Inspector Ashok Kumar Raghuvanshi.

Read Also Independence Day 2024: 365 Freedom Fighters From Balaghat Remain Unsung

President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service was given to Assistant Inspector General of Police Malay Jain, IPS officers including Surendra Kumar Jain, Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Pranay Kumar Nagvanshi, SP Lokayukta Gwalior Rameshwar Singh Yadav, SO to DGP Police Headquarters Sandesh Jain, DSP Ujjain Ajay Kaithwas, Inspector (Ministerial) Special Branch Bhopal Sunil Kumar Rai, Sub Inspector (M) Bhopal DP Saxena, Constable Indore Mohan Lal Singh Tiwari, Head Constable Chhindwara Keshav Rao Ingle, Head Constable Gwalior Ashok Singh Bhadoria, Head Constable Ujjain Ram Ratan Nanded, Constable Sagar Ramesh Joshi and DSP Ujjain Sunil Kumar Talan.

CM congratulated all the medal receivers.