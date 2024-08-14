 Independence Day 2024: 365 Freedom Fighters From Balaghat Remain Unsung
Independence Day 2024: 365 Freedom Fighters From Balaghat Remain Unsung

There is no document about their contribution to Indian freedom struggle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
The Indian National Flag | Pixabay

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): More than 365 people of the district took part in the freedom struggle, but there are no official documents about their contribution to the country. A group of social workers have demanded the administration to make a proper history of Balaghat’s contribution to the country’s freedom struggle. If it is not done, the coming generation will be deprived of information about many freedom fighters.

One of the heroes of freedom struggle was DasharamPhulmari who laid down his life on August 20, 1942 when the British police fired at a crowd. In memory of the youth, the place where the present office of the sub-divisional officer is located is called Golibari Chowk. Statue of Phulmari has been installed at the place.

Madhya Pradesh: 25-Km Long 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally Fills Bhopal And Indore Streets With Patriotism
article-image

A function is held on August 20 years in memory of the martyr. The names of 365 freedom fighters have been listed in Balaghat. Ninety-two freedom fighters from Waraseoni took part in the country’s struggle for independence. There are more than 50 freedom fighters who were imprisoned for six months to three years.

The names of these patriots have been engraved on a piece of stone in Nehru Chowk. Surajlal Gupta who looted the cash for the freedom struggle from the train in Ramtek was sent to Cellular Jail in Andaman. He was a resident of Tirodi village in Balaghat district.

In the district, there are many families whose two/three members took part in the freedom struggle and went to jail. At present, only one freedom fighter from the district Kishna Modi is still alive and active. Modi, who fights for the welfare of labourers, is living at Pathrota in Betul district.

