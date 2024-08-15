Bhopal: IIFM Organizes Blood Donation Camp, Sports, Cultural Extravaganza, Themed On Viksit Bharat @ 2047 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Blood donation camp, sports, cultural extravaganza were organised themed on "Viksit Bharat@2047 at the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) in the city on Thursday.

Especially, the cultural diversity of the country and the institute were splendidly showcased through cultural dances, songs, and theatrical presentations by students.

The students presented dramas on the valiant take of Kittur Rani 'Chennamma' and the riveting story of the 'Alipore Bomb Case'. Expressing their sentiments towards the country, institute employees and students recited patriotic poems.

FP Photo

Further boosting Independence Day celebrations, the resounding echoes of athleticism reverberated through the endeavours of "Samarthya," the sports club of IIFM. The club orchestrated a tapestry of spirited sports activities, notably a spirited football match between male participants and an exhilarating basketball tournament showcasing the women's power of students from the Senior and Junior batches.

Harmonising with the triumphant spirit of Independence Day festivities, the champions of these competitions were honoured with a unique accolade: the "Independence Day Cup." This prestigious award served as a shining tribute to exceptional dedication, fusing the joy of victory with the grandeur of national celebration.

As part of this event, the institute also organised a blood donation camp, where the IIFM fraternity contributed by donating blood, making a valuable contribution.