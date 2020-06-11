In Bhopal, safety turns into formality as many neglect rules of wearing masks, chances of infection grow

BHOPAL: Sporting masks may have been dinned into the public mind because of the corona pandemic, but only a few seriously wear it.

Some people put masks below their nose keeping it exposed to the virus. Everyone knows the snout is sensitive to the coronavirus.

Many of them sport it below the chin. The entire face remains open giving a chance to the virus to enter the body.

In New Market, a man was seen wearing a mask around his forehead. He put it properly following the advice of some passers-by.

Wearing masks has turned into a formality for a few people in the city. They may spread the disease.

In Kasturba Nagar, three persons were taking to each other having masks below their nose. Standing among them was Manoj Tiwari, a government employee.

When asked about the reasons for his sporting mask below his snout, Tiwari said the face cover seals his mouth as the cork does to a bottle.

When he talks to someone he puts it below his nose, though he is aware of its consequences, he said.