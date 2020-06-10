Lockdown Impact: In Bhopal, digital eye syndrome rises by 15%, say specialists

BHOPAL: The number of patients with digital eye syndrome has risen by 14 per cent to 15 per cent , say city’s eye specialists.
The ophthalmologists say the number of patients with the syndrome has risen in the lockdown, due to the work from home culture. Also passing time on the gadgets at home is a reason for the syndrome.
Digital eye syndrome is developed due to use of gadgets with focus on its activities as that prevents blink of eye during the work. As we do not blink eye in the required span, it develops dryness. On an average, over 15 per cent of people with eye problems visiting doctors have digital eye syndrome. Before the lockdown, this figure stood at less than 7 per cent, say ophthalmologists.
The doctors have advised to discontinue use of gadgets after an hour. Bhopal-based eye specialist Dr Gajendra Chawala said patients who would refrain from visiting clinics in the lockdown are now approaching us. “We find there is a rise in number of patients with the digital eye syndrome by over 15 per cent,” he said.
Dr Chahveer Bindra, another ophthalmologist, said earlier there was an average of two persons contracting digital eye syndrome in every 10 patients who visited us. This has risen to four persons now.
