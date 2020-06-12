In Bhopal, Gandhians on 24-hour fast to save workers, farmers

BHOPAL: A group of Gandhians in the city have observed fast at Gandhi Bhawan to save migrant workers, farmers, village economy and environment.
The fasting, part of ‘Politics for the Poor’ organsied by Gandhian Collective India, has started from Champaran in Bihar from June 5. It will continue in different places across the country till October 2.
The 24-hour fasting began at 8am on Friday with the speech of IPS officer Anuradha Shankar and secretary of the Gandhi Bhawan, Dayaram Namdev.
It was followed by an all-religion prayer and a book-reading session. Seven members of the group read out the passages from a book on truth and non-violence, Mangal Prabhat, penned by the Mahatma.
After that, they observed silence for two hours. They also interacted with artists, Gandhians and global youth circle in the evening through social media.
National convener of Ekta Parishad Aneesh Thillenkery told Free Press that they started a series of fasting to save workers, farmers, village economy and environment.
People have witnessed the plight of migrant workers, farmers and the poor during the lockdown due to the government’s wrong decisions, Aneesh said, adding that, he fasted for the first time for self-reflection.
Founder of a voluntary organisation, Sarokar, Kumud Singh, said the plight of migrant workers compelled her to keep fast. Singh said that she saw the workers’ suffering when she had distributed food to them and that it made her cry.
She, however, realised crying would not help anyone and resolved to plunge into action. As soon as she came to know about the efforts of Gandhian Collective she decided to fast at Gandhi Bhawan.
Founder of another NGO, Ansh Happiness Society, Mohsin Khan, said whatever happened to the migrant workers during the lockdown displayed the government’s insensitiveness to the poor. He fasted for self reflection, said Mohsin.
The youngest of all members of the group Yashasvi, a student of Delhi University, also observed fast. She said she took part in it to understand the Gandhism and its impact.
Dayaram Namdev, said this was fast-cum- Satyagarh to raise voice for the voiceless who suffered during the lockdown.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)