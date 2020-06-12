In Bhopal, Gandhians on 24-hour fast to save workers, farmers

BHOPAL: A group of Gandhians in the city have observed fast at Gandhi Bhawan to save migrant workers, farmers, village economy and environment.

The fasting, part of ‘Politics for the Poor’ organsied by Gandhian Collective India, has started from Champaran in Bihar from June 5. It will continue in different places across the country till October 2.

The 24-hour fasting began at 8am on Friday with the speech of IPS officer Anuradha Shankar and secretary of the Gandhi Bhawan, Dayaram Namdev.

It was followed by an all-religion prayer and a book-reading session. Seven members of the group read out the passages from a book on truth and non-violence, Mangal Prabhat, penned by the Mahatma.

After that, they observed silence for two hours. They also interacted with artists, Gandhians and global youth circle in the evening through social media.

National convener of Ekta Parishad Aneesh Thillenkery told Free Press that they started a series of fasting to save workers, farmers, village economy and environment.