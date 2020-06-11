Bhopal: BJP ex-corporator Manoj Rathore invites 50 children to birthday party, risks their lives

A former BJP corporator invited around 50 children to celebrate his birthday, putting their lives at risk.
Manoj Rathore, former corproator and zonal head in the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) organised the event along with party workers in Gufa Mandir area where the children along with their mothers were called.
When contacted, Rathore said he wanted to help the children therefore he called the children and gave them drawing books and ration to their mothers. He also said that he invited only fifty children from nearby areas. The children were accompanied by their mothers.
We gifted drawing books to those children so that they may use it at home during lockdown, he said.
The BJP former corporator also said that the children were sanitized and all of them followed the social distancing norms.
