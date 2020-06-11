BJP toppled Kamal Nath govt to win more Rajya Sabha seats: Congress leader Ajay Singh

BHOPAL: The Congress government lead by chief minister Kamal Nath was topple because the BJP wanted to win more seats in the Rajya Sabha elections, alleged the former leader of opposition Ajay Singh while talking to media here in Bhopal.
The Congress will organise demonstration at the block and district headquarters against the undemocratic act and the memorandum will be submitted to the district administration addressing the President of India.
An appeal will be made to the President to terminate the BJP government in the state the Congress government was toppled by BJP by hatching a conspiracy which had destroyed the soul of the democracy.
The leader claimed that CM Chouhan had himself accepted that they had toppled the government. Earlier the national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and Gopal Bhargava had stated that as soon the national leadership gives signal to topple the Congress government, they would do it.
The alleged audio and video of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went viral on social media, in which he was narrating the story ‘how the government was toppled and who had gave the green signal’.
