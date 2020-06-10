MP witnessed 20% rise in crime after BJP came to power: Congress

During nationwide lockdown, the crime rate in state went up by 20 per cent in state, alleged the Congress on Wednesday.

Alleging that law and order in the state has deteriorated since the BJP government came to power, the Congress state media vice president Abhay Dubey while addressing a press conference here said Bhopal and Hosangabad range witnessed maximum crime during the lockdown period.

At the time when lockdown was enforced restricting any kind of activity, the crime in Madhya Pradesh was on the rise.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath on March 23 and since then the crime graph in state is heading upward, stated the Congress leader.