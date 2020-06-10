MP witnessed 20% rise in crime after BJP came to power: Congress

During nationwide lockdown, the crime rate in state went up by 20 per cent in state, alleged the Congress on Wednesday.
Alleging that law and order in the state has deteriorated since the BJP government came to power, the Congress state media vice president Abhay Dubey while addressing a press conference here said Bhopal and Hosangabad range witnessed maximum crime during the lockdown period.
At the time when lockdown was enforced restricting any kind of activity, the crime in Madhya Pradesh was on the rise.
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath on March 23 and since then the crime graph in state is heading upward, stated the Congress leader.
During this February, the IPC crime was 20,835 and the next month it marginally went up 20,870, but the crime rate increased manifold in April and touched 26,515, he elaborated.
In April alone, as many as 206 cases of sexual assault on women and minors have been reported in state, while 362 women and minors were victim of eve teasing, he further added.
The month reported 119 murders, 130 attempt to murder cases, said Dubey, adding that most of the rapes cases were reported in Bhopal and Hosangabad range, while the kidnapping cases mostly came from Sagar and in Rewa.
