Mahila Congress slams 'shameless BJP' over Kasturba Hospital's 'mass resignation'

In a letter, the Resident Doctor's Association called for a mass resignation if they are not paid their pending three months salary by June 16.

"This is to inform that the resident doctors have not been salaried for the last three months. All the residents are working in this pandemic COVID-19 situation continuously putting their and their families lives in danger," the letter read.

"Over that we are not being paid salaries making us unable to pay our house rent, huge travelling expenses and to buy essential commodities," they added.

The resident doctors said that they cannot work without money. "Being the front line workers we should be paid our pending salaries as soon as possible and should be ensured a regular salary payout," the doctors said.

"We are afraid that if we won't be paid by 16th June 2020, we have to move for Mass Resignation. We hope concerned authorities will take immediate action and take our notice on priority to resolve our issue within time," read the letter further.

Last month, North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi had confirmed that junior resident doctors, nursing officers, and some other medical staff in North MCD were last paid salaries for February, reported Indian Express.

Hospitals such as Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis fall under the North MCD. It employs at least 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers, the report added.