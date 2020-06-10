Bhopal: Class 10th girl ends life fearing not getting desired stream due to general promotion

BHOPAL: Apprehensive over not getting desired stream due to general promotion, a 16-year-old girl hanged herself to death. The class 10 student of Subhash Excellence School at 7-number bus stop, wanted to take mathematics, but since the MP board announced general promotion, the girl was skeptical about scoring low and not getting desired stream.
The deceased identified as Sakshi Sharma, was a resident of Mahamai ka bagh in the area of Aishbagh. She was a single child of her parents who are separated. Sakshi lived with mother Rekha Sharma at her father Shivnarayan Pandey place. Pandey (girl’s grand father) is a peon with MANIT.
Police said the girl had written all exams, except two subjects, the exams for which were remaining but then general promotion was announced.
While the girl never spoke about her fear of scoring low in general promotion, her friend did express her apprehensions. She while speaking to Sakshi’s mother Rekha on Tuesday evening had shared her concern that sue to general promotion, there were chances that they may not be able to get their desired stream. The girl has not left any suicide note but on the basis of the statements of family member and friend it appears that she took the extreme step fearing scoring low in general promotion.