Bhopal: Class 10th girl ends life fearing not getting desired stream due to general promotion

BHOPAL: Apprehensive over not getting desired stream due to general promotion, a 16-year-old girl hanged herself to death. The class 10 student of Subhash Excellence School at 7-number bus stop, wanted to take mathematics, but since the MP board announced general promotion, the girl was skeptical about scoring low and not getting desired stream.

The deceased identified as Sakshi Sharma, was a resident of Mahamai ka bagh in the area of Aishbagh. She was a single child of her parents who are separated. Sakshi lived with mother Rekha Sharma at her father Shivnarayan Pandey place. Pandey (girl’s grand father) is a peon with MANIT.