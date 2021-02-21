IIM-I to teach Madhya Pradesh cops’ female kin to become Atmanirbhar

As per the preliminary discussions held with the IIM-I top brass the focus of training of female family members of cops by IIM-I faculty and NGO Arth Sangini will be to first enable them to prudently manage their limited finances and then enable them to make viable investments. During the process of training, if the entrepreneurial talent is spotted by the trainers in some girls or women, then specialised training will be given to them to turn them into entrepreneurs with the financial support through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of companies working with the IIM-I.

The dream of making our country Atmanirbhar (self-dependent) will be incomplete without the economic empowerment of women. As part of IIM-I’s institutional social responsibility, the Institute, along with its partner NGO Arth Sangini, will start by training female family members of police personnel in financial literacy through camps at police lines and police training centers. At these camps, they will identify those women who have inherent entrepreneurial talent. Those women will then be specifically guided and helped in starting their ventures of various sizes

The IIM-I has already signed an MoU with the MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) to further the objective of Atmanirbhar MP as part of PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The women members of the families would be identified and trained as potential entrepreneurs. They will be financially helped through the MPIDC also.