Indore: Atharv: IIM Indore’s annual fest ends on a high note

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Atharv, the Central India’s biggest annual cultural, management and literary fest organised by IPM course students of IIM Indore, ended on a high note on Sunday. The third and final day of the fest, which was organised on a virtual platform this year owing to Covid-19, witnessed action packed events.

The concluding day kicked off with the final rounds of several management and literary events including Avant Garde - The Business Plan Event and Intervarsity – The British Parliamentary Debate, as the participants went head-to-head in intense competition.

Further, Clash of Cults - The Pop Culture Quiz and Pragnya - The Business Quiz, combined forces to conduct their finales in glorious conjunction. Events like E-Conjecture, Cicero (Public Policy), HeadhunteR (HR) and Vendition Vendetta also drew to a close with clever and mind-boggling solutions presented by the participants.

Imperium - The Case Study Event, another flagship of the fest, was judged by industry experts, Ganesh Balakrishnan (Co-Founder, Flatheads) and Ishang Jawa (Partner, BCG).

Cultural affairs witnessed enthusiastic action too with the final rounds of Verve - The Group Dance Event, Bailar - The Solo Dance Event and Crescendo - The Acoustic/Instrumental Music Event being streamed online on YouTube.

The competitions were adjudged by Nihar Dongre - a professional dancer and semi-finalist on Dance Plus 4 - for the Dance Events, and Swaroop Pandey, singer, for Crescendo. In addition, the finales of Audace (The Monologue Event) and Canvasio (The Digital Art Event) were also held.

A workshop series was held over the course of the three days covering topics spanning across Digital Marketing, Branding and Coding for Statistical Analyses. Informal Events like games, music nights and stunt shows entertained the participants.

The prize distribution and felicitation function drew the curtains to a close on Atharv’20. Before bidding farewell, the fest offered its audience one last hurrah in the form of a Comedy Night, hosting Karunesh Talwar and Devesh Dixit, the wildly successful stand-up comics who stole hearts.