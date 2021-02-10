INDORE: IIM Indore to help Madhya Pradesh urban development department personnel in capacity building, signs MoU to this effect

Indore: Indian Institute of Management Indore on Wednesday inked an MoU with Madhya Pradesh urban development and housing department to help in capacity building of its personnel.

The MoU was signed in the presence of urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai, IAS officer Manish Singh and UAD commissioner Nikunj Kumar Srivastava.

Stating that Madhya Pradesh has been a leading state in management and administration, Singh said, “In order to ensure overall development of the city, it is necessary, useful and relevant to provide basic training to empower the public servants and representatives of various cadres posted under the Department of Urban Development and Housing. Collaboration with IIM Indore is a commendable step to achieve this goal. IIM Indore is one of the renowned institutes in the country with Triple Crown accreditation.”

He further said people trained under experts at IIM Indore have performed well by implementing time bound and quality management practices in their respective areas. “The MoU makes it possible to provide orientation training to all the three departmental offices established under urban development and housing department, divisional level public servants, elected representatives and public servants from the 407 urban local bodies,” he added. With MoU, the development of infrastructure of cities and over all coordination with the citizens will be made easier,” he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Rai said MoU will focus on purpose, responsibility and excellence, that is, purpose of achieving betterment of Madhya Pradesh in the terms of administration to set an example for nation; to generate awareness among public servants about the mission, helping them understand their responsibilities in achieving goals and making sure that every task is accomplished with excellence.

“We also plan to conduct joint courses, workshops, seminars in the areas of urban development and housing. We will analyse the impact of various initiatives of urban development and housing department, review the existing schemes and provide recommendations for further strengthening the system,” Rai added.

The MoU also focuses on providing extension of services in education, training and research to public private institution, he added.