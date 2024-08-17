Horrific! Class 9 Girl Flees School, Stabs Her Throat With Shoe-Maker's Needle Till She Falls Unconscious In Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi; CCTV Viral

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A spine-chilling video has surfaced on social media, where a schoolgirl can be seen slitting her own throat multiple times with a shoemaker's needle. The video is said to be from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district and is spreading like wildfire on social media.

The girl's condition is said to be critical, and she is undergoing treatment at the ICU of Sanjay Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

It is suspected that she attempted to kill herself over a failed love affair.

SHOCKING: Frustrated by Stalking and Harassment by Siraj Ahmed, Schoolgirl Stabs Herself Multiple Times in Broad Daylight in a Crowded Market, Gravely Injured.



Sidhi, MP: Siraj Ahmed stalked a Class 9 student after obtaining her address at a wedding. He followed her to and from… pic.twitter.com/5Naq2mQbPE — Treeni (@TheTreeni) August 17, 2024

It is also suggested that the schoolgirl was stalked by a man. Tired of the daily harassment, she took the extreme step. However, Free Press Journal is not able to confirm this as police investigation is underway.

Friend tries to stop her, but in vain...

According to information, the girl studies in class 9 of a government school in Semariya tehsil of Sidhi district. She attended some classes and bunked the school post-lunch. The CCTV cameras installed at the roadside show her picking a shoemaker's needle from the cobbler's mat and stabbing herself mercilessly, even as her friend tries to stop her. The girl pierced the sharp, thick needle inside her throat and continued to stab herself multiple times until she fell unconscious on the ground.

Stunned at the scene, the locals rushed the bleeding girl to the nearby hospital, and her parents were informed. The doctors gave her first aid and referred her to Sanjay Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.

Police have started an investigation, raising questions about the negligent school management for letting students flee before the time.