Heavy rain lashes Bhopal, inundated low lying areas, power cuts, choked drains bring discomfort

BHOPAL: After gap of two to three days, heavy rain lashed Bhopal on Friday putting Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on toes. The city recorded 34.4mm rain so far while Umaria recorded 31mm rain and Seoni recorded 40.6mm.
In the state capital, rain provided instant relief from humidity though low lying areas were flooded. Electricity cuts hit Professor Colony, Polytechnic College, Jahangirabad among other areas for hours when it rained. The electricity distribution company offices were flooded with complaints of load shedding as power supply was disrupted due to damaged electric wires.
As per call centre of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), trees fell in 99-quarters, Mata Mandir and Rahul Nagar. Rain water gushed in Krisnna Nagar (Barkheda Pathani) ward no 56. Similarly, rainy water entered Housing Board colony, Koh-e-Fiza.
The BMC teams were sent to siphon off the water from houses and basements of many commercial complexes. At many places, traders drained out rain water.
Commuters were spotted dragging two wheelers and applying kicks as their vehicles broke down while riding through heavily water logged roads. Prominent roads and rotaries where water logging was noticed included Jyoti Talkies (near Board Office Square), Banganga, Hamidia Road, Nadra Bus Stand, Central Library.
Call centres were flooded with complaints. Most complaints were of chocked drains, which carried filth in houses and on roads in congested areas of the Walled City. Chocked drains created flood like situation in many colonies. Complaints were of also for water logging in basements. BMC teams were sent for rescue operations. BMC teams sent to clear the chocked drains in many colonies to clear the rain water.
