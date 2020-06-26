Heavy rain lashes Bhopal, inundated low lying areas, power cuts, choked drains bring discomfort

BHOPAL: After gap of two to three days, heavy rain lashed Bhopal on Friday putting Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on toes. The city recorded 34.4mm rain so far while Umaria recorded 31mm rain and Seoni recorded 40.6mm.

In the state capital, rain provided instant relief from humidity though low lying areas were flooded. Electricity cuts hit Professor Colony, Polytechnic College, Jahangirabad among other areas for hours when it rained. The electricity distribution company offices were flooded with complaints of load shedding as power supply was disrupted due to damaged electric wires.

As per call centre of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), trees fell in 99-quarters, Mata Mandir and Rahul Nagar. Rain water gushed in Krisnna Nagar (Barkheda Pathani) ward no 56. Similarly, rainy water entered Housing Board colony, Koh-e-Fiza.