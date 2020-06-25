Bhopal: Filth starts accumulating in nullahs again, BMC yet to act

BHOPAL: Filth started accumulating in all the nullahs that were cleaned by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently. Accumulated plastic waste and other filth will again chock these nullahs and there the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to take initiative to clean them again.
Some of these nullahs had wrecked havoc during rainy season in last few years. Even two deaths were reported in 2018 due to drowning in the nullahs and several residents in low lying areas were displaced.
The BMC has neither plans to monitor the cleaned nullahs nor to clean them again.
There are over 700 big and small nullahs in Bhopal and majority of them have been cleaned this year. But, all of the nullahs are now filled with filth and will soon get chocked.
The BMC has deployed 19 JCB machines in all the zones and have also hired a few poclain machines to keep all nullahs clean for the rainy season. But their effort did not bear fruit as the nullahs are not channelised and no monitoring of the nullahs. Some of them are dumping ground for waste materials.
The nullahs of Kabadkhana, Saifia College road, Bal Vihar Tawa Market, Mahamai ka Bagh, Aishbagh, Sonia Gandhi colony, PGBT road, Nariyalkheda, Panchsheel Nagar and Bagh Farhat Afza had overflowed during rains in 2019.
