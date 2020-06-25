Bhopal: Filth starts accumulating in nullahs again, BMC yet to act

BHOPAL: Filth started accumulating in all the nullahs that were cleaned by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently. Accumulated plastic waste and other filth will again chock these nullahs and there the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to take initiative to clean them again.

Some of these nullahs had wrecked havoc during rainy season in last few years. Even two deaths were reported in 2018 due to drowning in the nullahs and several residents in low lying areas were displaced.

The BMC has neither plans to monitor the cleaned nullahs nor to clean them again.