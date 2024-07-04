Hathras Stampede: Baba Bhole Owns A Luxurious Aashram In Gwalior, Has A Colony Named After Him

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The stampede at Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras, UP has killed 121 people. A dive in his life reveals that, Baba alias Narayan Hari Sakar, who would preach gods and his principles to common man, himself lived a luxurious life.

He owns a huge and well-equipped ashram in Hari Vihar, Jhanda Ka Pura village on Tigra Road, Gwalior, where he frequently conducted satsangs attended by thousands of his followers.

Investigations at the ashram led to conversations with locals, bringing many revelations to light. Hari Vihar Colony, located 20 kilometers from Gwalior city, was named after Baba.

What do locals tell us?

Locals mentioned that the colony had a different name before. During conversations, locals made several significant revelations, stating that Baba often visited and held satsangs attended by thousands from distant places, with women making up the majority of the attendees.

Continuing, the locals also revealed that Baba had 25 to 30 security personnel who prevented anyone from approaching him. Additionally, Baba was always surrounded by group of women.

Locals reported that Baba frequently visited the area and had been there just four months ago. They also disclosed that his satsangs were predominantly attended by women and that inappropriate activities and molestation occurred during these gatherings.

Baba's following

Among Baba’s followers, there are some who carry his idol with them 24/7 and consider him a deity. An elderly woman stated that Baba is a form of God and that she has been worshipping him since she was seven years old. The houses around Baba's ashram display his pictures. His followers are so devoted that they have stopped worshipping other gods, believing that Baba is their sole deity and capable of anything.