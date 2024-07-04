 Madhya Pradesh: Post Hathras, Shastri Tells Devotees Not To Visit Bageshwar On His B'day
Madhya Pradesh: Post Hathras, Shastri Tells Devotees Not To Visit Bageshwar On His B'day

In a viral video, the pandit claimed that he would organise a bigger function on July 21 on the occasion of Guru Poornima when he would make some more arrangements for devotees.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 04, 2024, 06:42 AM IST
article-image
Pt Dhirendra Shastri |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An incident, in which more than 100 devotees were killed in a stampede at a religions function in Hathras, UP, seems to have an impact on MP.

In the wake of the tragedy, Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has appealed to his devotees not to come to his Ashram on his birthday.

Shastri's birthday falls on July 4. Many of his devotees are planning to visit Bageshwar Dham on the occasion.

Shastri released a video through which he appealed to his devotees that there was no space in Bageshwar.

They should celebrate his birthday in their homes and at the places where they are living, Shastri said.

In the video, he said that he would organise a bigger function on July 21 on the occasion of Guru Poornima when he would make some more arrangements for devotees.

If they want, they should visit Bageshwar Dham on that day but not on his birthday, Shastri said.

The arrangements are not so big that many people can be accommodated in Bageshwar on his birthday, he said.

This is the reason why more space will be acquired to call people, he said.

The incident of Hathras seems to have struck fear in the minds of religious preachers. They seem to be worried about crowd management.

Mishra advises devotees to follow admin guidelines

A religious preacher Pradeep Mishra, whose seven-day discourse entered its fourth day on Wednesday, initially said that the event would be concluded. Nevertheless, afterwards, he said he would continue the programme, but the devotees should follow the district administrationís guidelines. Such a suggestion came from Mishra after the Hathras tragedy.

