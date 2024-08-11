 Har Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHar Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply

Har Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply

Polyester flags sell for Rs 15-30; Khadi ones priced from Rs 850 to Rs 2,500

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National flags are in short supply in Madhya Pradesh due to sudden jump in demand under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The sale of flags began picking up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to people to hoist National Flag on Independence Day on their houses in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on July 28. This is the third year of the campaign, which was launched in 2022.

Wholesalers of National Flag say that there has been a surge in demand in last two or three days following chief minister Mohan Yadav announcing that the campaign would run in the state from August 9 to 15.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Government Forms New Panel To Investigate Irregularities In Mumbai University Appointments Amid Existing Probe Findings
Maharashtra Government Forms New Panel To Investigate Irregularities In Mumbai University Appointments Amid Existing Probe Findings
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Launches 16-Day Nyay Yatra Led By MP Varsha Gaikwad To Expose Ruling Mahayuti Government’s Failures
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Launches 16-Day Nyay Yatra Led By MP Varsha Gaikwad To Expose Ruling Mahayuti Government’s Failures
Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Arvind Budhkar's Decade-Long Battle With Chembur Builder Over Redevelopment Dispute Continues At National Commission
Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Arvind Budhkar's Decade-Long Battle With Chembur Builder Over Redevelopment Dispute Continues At National Commission
Indian Railways To Run 14 Special Trains Between Mumbai And Raxaul To Meet Increased Passenger Demand; Check Details
Indian Railways To Run 14 Special Trains Between Mumbai And Raxaul To Meet Increased Passenger Demand; Check Details
Read Also
VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Urges All To Avoid Hosting Big, Fat Wedding Feasts; Transfers...
article-image

Orders of flags made of khadi, polyester and roto have been placed by panchayats, MPs, MLAs, schools, colleges, housing societies and factories located across the state specially in Bhopal, Ujjain, Katni, Balaghat , Sehore, Raisen, Begumganj, Narsinghpur, Budhni.

According to Ajay Agarwal, owner of Sheela Group in Malviya Nagar, the demand is much higher than the supply. “We have received orders for around 60,000 flags, mostly polyesters, but we have been able to supply just about 10,000,” he said. Manager of Khadi Emporium, Jawahar Chowk, Prakhar Soni, said, “We have sold flags worth Rs 25,000 till date. We expect the demand to pick up on August 13-14.”

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,897 Crore To Ladli Behnas Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan
article-image

Flag code

According to Flag Code of India, the National Flag can be made of hand-spun and hand-woven or machine-made cotton, polyester, wool, silk khadi bunting. The National Flag has to be rectangular in shape. The Flag can be of any size but the ratio of the length to the height (width) of the Flag has to be 3:2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' To Re-Enroll 23 Lakh Dropout Students, Targets 100% Enrollment

State Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' To Re-Enroll 23 Lakh Dropout Students, Targets 100% Enrollment

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Many Questions, Sunday’s Holiday, Mines Matter & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Many Questions, Sunday’s Holiday, Mines Matter & More

Bhopal Master Plan Draft Unveils Green FAR Concept & Urban Village Makeover To Drive Sustainable...

Bhopal Master Plan Draft Unveils Green FAR Concept & Urban Village Makeover To Drive Sustainable...

BJP's Shivprakash & Mahendra Singh Move To Mend Internal Rift, Pushes For Better Coordination

BJP's Shivprakash & Mahendra Singh Move To Mend Internal Rift, Pushes For Better Coordination

Har Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply

Har Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply