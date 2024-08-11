Har Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National flags are in short supply in Madhya Pradesh due to sudden jump in demand under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. The sale of flags began picking up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to people to hoist National Flag on Independence Day on their houses in his Mann Ki Baat broadcast on July 28. This is the third year of the campaign, which was launched in 2022.

Wholesalers of National Flag say that there has been a surge in demand in last two or three days following chief minister Mohan Yadav announcing that the campaign would run in the state from August 9 to 15.

Orders of flags made of khadi, polyester and roto have been placed by panchayats, MPs, MLAs, schools, colleges, housing societies and factories located across the state specially in Bhopal, Ujjain, Katni, Balaghat , Sehore, Raisen, Begumganj, Narsinghpur, Budhni.

According to Ajay Agarwal, owner of Sheela Group in Malviya Nagar, the demand is much higher than the supply. “We have received orders for around 60,000 flags, mostly polyesters, but we have been able to supply just about 10,000,” he said. Manager of Khadi Emporium, Jawahar Chowk, Prakhar Soni, said, “We have sold flags worth Rs 25,000 till date. We expect the demand to pick up on August 13-14.”

Flag code

According to Flag Code of India, the National Flag can be made of hand-spun and hand-woven or machine-made cotton, polyester, wool, silk khadi bunting. The National Flag has to be rectangular in shape. The Flag can be of any size but the ratio of the length to the height (width) of the Flag has to be 3:2.