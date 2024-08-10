 Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,897 Crore To Ladli Behnas Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,897 Crore To Ladli Behnas Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,897 Crore To Ladli Behnas Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth ₹ 344 crore.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,897 Crore To Ladli Behnas Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan | X

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred a total of Rs 1897 crores, which include monthly aid of Rs 1,250 under the Ladli Behna Yojana and Rs 250 as Raksha Bandhan 'shagun', to 1.29 crores beneficiaries on Saturday.

CM Yadav transferred the amount to the accounts of the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana through a single click at a program organised in Vijaipur, Sheopur district on Saturday. Of the said amount, over Rs 1,574 crore was given under monthly-aid of the Ladli Behana Yojana and over Rs 322 crores as a Shagun of Raksha Bandhan to the beneficiaries.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Gets 83% Rainfall So Far This Monsoon, 6% More Than Last Year
Mumbai Gets 83% Rainfall So Far This Monsoon, 6% More Than Last Year
Arjun Bijlani REFUTES Rumours Of Taking Up Bigg Boss 18: 'I Am Not Doing It'
Arjun Bijlani REFUTES Rumours Of Taking Up Bigg Boss 18: 'I Am Not Doing It'
Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'
Manoj Bajpayee Recalls His Gangs Of Wasseypur's 'Cloth-Washing' Scene With Reema Sen Was 'Improvised': 'It Became Historical Scene'
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area; VIDEO
Jammu & Kashmir: 2 Soldiers Injured In Ongoing Gunfight With Terrorists In Anantnag's Kokernag Area; VIDEO

X

On the occasion, the CM also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 344 crore.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Additional ₹250 As Raksha Bandhan Gift To Ladli Behnas;...
article-image

Rs 52 crores under Gas Cylinder Refill Scheme

Furthermore, the Chief Minister transferred over Rs 52 crores to over 25 lakh women under the Gas Cylinder Refill Scheme for providing LPG at the rate Rs 450 during the program. Additionally, over Rs 332 crores were transferred to more than 55 lakh beneficiaries under the Social Security Pension Scheme on the occasion.

Before joining the program in Sheopur district, CM Yadav participated in a program organised under "Rakshabandhan and Shravan Utsav" in Tikamgarh. During this, he distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of various schemes. Women of the self-help group also presented a huge Rakhi to CM Yadav on the occasion.

X

Read Also
Paris Olympic 2024: MP Govt Announces ₹ 1 Crore Award To Hockey Player Vivek Sagar; CM Mohan Yadav...
article-image

Samman Nidhi for farmers

Addressing the program in Tikamgarh, CM Yadav talked about the benefits being provided to the farmers in the state by the central as well as the state government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving Samman Nidhi to the farmers and our government is also continuously transferring money to the accounts of the food providers. The ground breaking ceremony of Ken-Betwa Link Project is going to be held very soon through which water will be reached to every farmer's field," CM Yadav. The Chief Minister also announced that soon Tikamgarh would get a medical college. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman Found After 18 Years; Husband Filed Petition To Find Her As Wife Left...

Madhya Pradesh: Missing Woman Found After 18 Years; Husband Filed Petition To Find Her As Wife Left...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,897 Crore To Ladli Behnas Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹1,897 Crore To Ladli Behnas Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

MP August 10 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 22 Districts; Monsoon Activity To Slow Down After...

MP August 10 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 22 Districts; Monsoon Activity To Slow Down After...

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Crushed To Death After Stone Plate Caves In At Balaghat Mine

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Crushed To Death After Stone Plate Caves In At Balaghat Mine

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Urges All To Avoid Hosting Big, Fat Wedding Feasts; Transfers...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Urges All To Avoid Hosting Big, Fat Wedding Feasts; Transfers...