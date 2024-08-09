 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Announces Additional ₹250 As Raksha Bandhan Gift To Ladli Behnas; Total ₹1500 Per Account To Transferred On Aug 10
In fact, on Friday evening, the CM was addressing all the Ladli Behna at Rani Durgavati Women Sarpanch Conference and Raksha Bandhan & Shravan Utsav event held at the CM’s residence in Bhopal.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the disbursement of an additional ₹250 as a Raksha Bandhan gift to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana. Hence, a total amount of ₹1500 will be transferred to the bank accounts of women across 25,000 locations on Saturday. 

In fact, on Friday evening, the CM was addressing all the Ladli Behna at Rani Durgavati Women Sarpanch Conference and Raksha Bandhan & Shravan Utsav event held at the CM’s residence in Bhopal. 

This is when he announced an additional amount as a Rakhshbandhan gift for the Ladli Behna beneficiaries. This amount is in addition to the regular ₹1250 already provided under the scheme. In the event, many of his Ladli Behna also tied Rakhi on the CM’s wrist ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival. 

‘I will continue to work tirelessly for your welfare and happiness’

Expressing his gratitude, CM Yadav said, "I am deeply moved by the blessings and the floral tributes from the women who attended the event. Their participation is proof of the strength and unity of the women in our state. I assure you that I will continue to work tirelessly for your welfare and happiness."

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Minister Prahlad Patel, Minister Krishna Gaur and Radha Singh, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, and BJP District President Sumit Pachauri, among others.

