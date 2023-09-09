 Handicrafts And Tribal Arts Of Madhya Pradesh On Display At G20 Crafts Bazaar At Bharat Mandapam
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalHandicrafts And Tribal Arts Of Madhya Pradesh On Display At G20 Crafts Bazaar At Bharat Mandapam

Handicrafts And Tribal Arts Of Madhya Pradesh On Display At G20 Crafts Bazaar At Bharat Mandapam

The pavilion has national and international card swipe facilities for digital payments.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 09, 2023, 07:17 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wide range of fascinating handicrafts and tribal artifacts of Madhya Pradesh are on display at the Crafts Bazaar of Bharat Mandapam for the foreign delegates and others attending the G20 Summit.

Famous and popular crafts of the state are also being displayed under One District-One Product in the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion of this craft market being held on September 9 and 10, 2023. Arrangements have been made for the exhibition and sale of Chanderi Saris, Maheshwari Saris, Bagh and boutique prints, Sidhi carpets, iron crafts and metal artifacts, Gond paintings, jute carry bags, file covers, leather bags, bamboo mats, zari work etc in the pavilion.

Read Also
Bhopal: Medical Teachers Celebrate With Dance As State Cabinet Approves DACP Scheme For Grade Pay...
article-image

Products packed in eco-friendly paper bags

The pavilion has national and international card swipe facilities for digital payments. The purchased products will be packed in eco-friendly paper bags. A Forex counter has also been set up in the craft market, courtesy of State Bank of India.

In the state pavilion, a live demonstration of 12 different processes of Nandana Block Prints, the famous hand block printing art of Tarapur, is also being made by Shri Pawan Jharia, who was awarded the National Award for the year 2017.

Live demonstration of the ritualistic Pithora painting

Gond paintings, Maheshwari Saris and Bhil jewellery of Madhya Pradesh are also being displayed in TRIFED's Tribes India Pavilion in the crafts market. Padma Shri awardee for the year 2023, Paresh Rathwa is giving a live demonstration of the ritualistic Pithora painting of Bhil, Bhilala, Nayak and Rathwa tribes in this pavilion.

Read Also
Indore At Its Best: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, MLAs, Officials & Residents Sweep City Roads On Off...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mamaji, You Turned My Dream Of Becoming A Doctor Into A Reality'

'Mamaji, You Turned My Dream Of Becoming A Doctor Into A Reality'

Handicrafts And Tribal Arts Of Madhya Pradesh On Display At G20 Crafts Bazaar At Bharat Mandapam

Handicrafts And Tribal Arts Of Madhya Pradesh On Display At G20 Crafts Bazaar At Bharat Mandapam

'Make Young Generation Aware Of Relevance And Significance Of Astrological Knowledge', Says Governor...

'Make Young Generation Aware Of Relevance And Significance Of Astrological Knowledge', Says Governor...

MP: Along With CM Chouhan, Journalists And Social Workers Plant Saplings

MP: Along With CM Chouhan, Journalists And Social Workers Plant Saplings

Bhopal: News Journalists Express Gratitude To CM Chouhan

Bhopal: News Journalists Express Gratitude To CM Chouhan