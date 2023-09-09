Handicrafts And Tribal Arts Of Madhya Pradesh On Display At G20 Crafts Bazaar At Bharat Mandapam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A wide range of fascinating handicrafts and tribal artifacts of Madhya Pradesh are on display at the Crafts Bazaar of Bharat Mandapam for the foreign delegates and others attending the G20 Summit.

Famous and popular crafts of the state are also being displayed under One District-One Product in the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion of this craft market being held on September 9 and 10, 2023. Arrangements have been made for the exhibition and sale of Chanderi Saris, Maheshwari Saris, Bagh and boutique prints, Sidhi carpets, iron crafts and metal artifacts, Gond paintings, jute carry bags, file covers, leather bags, bamboo mats, zari work etc in the pavilion.

Products packed in eco-friendly paper bags

The pavilion has national and international card swipe facilities for digital payments. The purchased products will be packed in eco-friendly paper bags. A Forex counter has also been set up in the craft market, courtesy of State Bank of India.

In the state pavilion, a live demonstration of 12 different processes of Nandana Block Prints, the famous hand block printing art of Tarapur, is also being made by Shri Pawan Jharia, who was awarded the National Award for the year 2017.

Live demonstration of the ritualistic Pithora painting

Gond paintings, Maheshwari Saris and Bhil jewellery of Madhya Pradesh are also being displayed in TRIFED's Tribes India Pavilion in the crafts market. Padma Shri awardee for the year 2023, Paresh Rathwa is giving a live demonstration of the ritualistic Pithora painting of Bhil, Bhilala, Nayak and Rathwa tribes in this pavilion.

