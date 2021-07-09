Gwalior: EOW raids on crorepati SDO unearths assets worth Rs 15 crore

Gwalior: The Economic Offence Wing on Friday conducted raids on the premises of a Public Works Department engineer posted in Gwalior and unearthed assets worth more than Rs 15 crore, which are disproportionate to his known sources of income.
The sleuths swooped down on the two premises of Ravindra Singh Kushwah,56, a sub-divisional officer, in Gwalior only to find him amassing movable and immovable property worth crores of rupees.† ìHis income from salary since he joined PWD in 1992 must be around Rs 90 lakh but he owned wealth worth about Rs 15 crore,î an EOW official said. The raids revealed that the engineer owns properties in Gwalior, Dabra and Bhopal.
The searches were carried out at his bungalow in DB city, a posh township of the city, and also at a house located in Paras Vihar colony, in which his family lived earlier.
During the searches, the EOW team found Rs 3.5 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 9 lakh, documents of properties including that of 6.5 bigha agriculture land, two houses and a shop in Dabra, a plot at PHE colony, two flats and two plots in Gwalior, a flat at Patel Nagar in Bhopal, and a Hyundai Accent car, two bikes from the house of Kushwah. The search team also found the papers related to the sale and purchase of 50 bighas agricultural land located in Billowa, the SP also added.
"The raids were conducted following an anonymous complaint against SDO Kushwah. He has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act," Singh told Free Press. "We also got papers related to bank accounts and locker. The team will begin the process to open the locker tomorrow (Saturday)," he added.
According to EOW SP, the house where Kushwaha resides along with his family is worth over Rs 2 crores. After buying the house, Kushwaha dismantled many portions and renovated it into a luxury bungalow.
The experts' team is calculating the worth of the assets and the final value of the disproportionate properties would be declared soon, an official of EOW said.
Ill-gotten wealth
Rs 3.5 lakh in cash,
Rs 9 lakh worth jewellery
6.5 bigha agriculture land
Two houses, shop in Dabra
Two flats, two plots in Gwalior
Hyundai Accent car, two bikes
Plot in PHE colony, Bhopal
Posh bungalow worth Rs 2 cr in DB city, Gwalior
House at Paras Vihar Colony, Gwalior
Flat at Patel Nagar.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)