Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya’s dance amuses people, Congress tweets about her health as video goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dance video of BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur at a wedding function of two sisters has amused people specially the Congress leaders. Earlier, the video of Thakur went viral on social media in which she was playing basketball.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur was in news for her ill health for long time, which was one of the reasons she stayed away from court appearances in Malegaon blast case. In March 2021, she complained of a breathing problem and had to be airlifted from Bhopal to Mumbai for treatment.

On many occasions, she fainted at public functions and was rushed to hospitals.

But now, the BJP MP seems to be in pink of health as videos of her taking part in several physical activities are going viral. The dance video is of July 7,2021, as the MP took part in a pre-wedding function, which was held at her residence in Bhopal. Pragya Thakur is the guardian of two sisters, Chanchal and Sandhya.