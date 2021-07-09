Bhopal: Sadhvi Pragya’s dance amuses people, Congress tweets about her health as video goes viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The dance video of BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur at a wedding function of two sisters has amused people specially the Congress leaders. Earlier, the video of Thakur went viral on social media in which she was playing basketball.
BJP Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur was in news for her ill health for long time, which was one of the reasons she stayed away from court appearances in Malegaon blast case. In March 2021, she complained of a breathing problem and had to be airlifted from Bhopal to Mumbai for treatment.
On many occasions, she fainted at public functions and was rushed to hospitals.
But now, the BJP MP seems to be in pink of health as videos of her taking part in several physical activities are going viral. The dance video is of July 7,2021, as the MP took part in a pre-wedding function, which was held at her residence in Bhopal. Pragya Thakur is the guardian of two sisters, Chanchal and Sandhya.
The MP has also been quoted as saying that she considers these two girls as her daughters and will continue to be the guardian of the couples. The father of these two sisters had approached MP for their wedding as he was going through financial constraints because of lockdown.
The MP did not bear the expenses of wedding but allowed her bungalow to be the venue for grand reception that was organised. She was also present at all rituals and the video of her dancing was shot at one of those.
The Madhya Pradesh Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja posted both the videos on Twitter and said whenever he sees sister Pragya playing basketball, walking steadily and dancing without any assistance, he feels delighted. And then he puts a question mark.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)