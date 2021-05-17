Bhopal: Drink cow urine, it will protect you from Covid, Sadhvi Pragya appeals to people

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh claimed that she was not affected by Covid-19 as she regularly consumes Gaumuta (cow urine).

Sadhvi was speaking at a function held in Bairagarh, Bhopal, on Sunday.

"If we take gaumutra, it cures lung infection. I take it regularly. This is the reason that I am safe, corona could not infect me. We all should keep a cow at home," she said. She also took an oath to plant one crore saplings in her Lok Sabha constituency.

This is not first time when Sadhvi has claimed that cow urine cures serious disease. In April 2019, Sadhvi had claimed that gaumutra and panchyagavy helped to cure her cancer.

"I take gaumutra and panchyagavya (mixture of cow products) on regular basis. It cured my cancer," she had said, appealing to all citizens to take cow urine.