Bhopal: Pragya Thakur unwell, airlifted to Mumbai

Bhopal: Bhopal Lok Sabha MP Pragya Singh Thakur was airlifted to Mumbai for treatment after she complained of breathing problems on Saturday. She has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, the MP’s office said. This is the second time in less than a month that the leader, also known as Sadhvi Pragya, has been admitted to hospital.

On February 19, she was taken to New Delhi’s All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), with similar issues. Earlier, she was admitted to AIIMS in December, 2020, after showing Covid-19-induced symptoms. Last month, too, the BJP MP was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital.

For the past few days, she was reportedly keeping very busy. She was supposed to attend a meeting at the district panchayat office of the Disha Committee on Saturday, but her condition deteriorated before that. Even then, she faced difficulty in breathing and had high blood pressure. She was tested for coronavirus, but the results were negative.

In June last year, too, Pragya Thakur’s health deteriorated during a programme when she suddenly fell unconscious.

Former MP and senior BJP leader Alok Sanjar said, “Pragya Thakur complained of breathing problems and, then, she was airlifted to Mumbai in the afternoon.”