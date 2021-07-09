Indore: MP Board Private School Association demands to give time for rectification of errors, return examination fee

Indore: Give time for rectification of errors and return examination fee, as no board exam was conducted. Stating this, a delegation of MP Board Private School Association Indore met District Project Coordinator (Akshay Singh Rathore) and Divisional Officer of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) (Deven Sonwani).

The delegation comprising of Gopal Soni, Ravindra Kumar Malviya, Tulsiram Kashyap, Arun Kharat, Deepak Joshi, Subodh Sharma, Vijay Singh Shekhawat and Abhishek Shinde approached the officials and also submitted a memorandum demanding an action in regards to issues discussed.

The following issues were discussed regarding conduction of examinations by:

· Last year examinations have not been conducted, so this examination fee should be returned to the schools.

· Many school operators could not get the subject medium and other errors rectified due to corona, extra time should be given in this regard.

Sonwani, the divisional officer, said, “Schools which deposited excess fee for recognition in 2015-16 can expect the refund. The excess fee collected for recognition of fees, will be refunded soon, as the process of refund has started in sync with the new admission policy.”

Discussion was held with DPC Rathore about schools which have not yet received the balance payment of Right to Education for the session 2018-19, especially in rural areas.

Rathore said, “As soon as the payment will come from Bhopal, it will be released immediately.”

School representatives said, “A notice has been received that the files have not been submitted by the schools yet, although the schools have confirmed that the files were submitted to the nodal officer.” They urged the officer direct the nodal officers to submit the necessary documents for RTE payments.