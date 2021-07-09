Bhopal: Apprised new Governor on feeling of insecurity among SC-ST communities, says Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday met newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and apprised him of the "feeling of insecurity" among people from the SC and ST communities in the state allegedly due to the record number of incidents taking place against them under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan dispensation.

Nath said he told the governor that every section of society, ranging from traders to farmers and the youth, were facing problems as the state's economy was in ruins and unemployment was rising.

"The governor has done a lot of work for the tribals and has experience of social service. I requested him to ensure the state's SC and ST communities remain secure," Nath told reporters after meeting Patel at Raj Bhawan here.

When queried about whether he had raised the Nemawar incident, in which five members of a tribal family were killed and buried in a field, with the governor, Nath said there were several such cases that have taken place.

Nath also said he was in hospital for 11 days recuperating from pneumonia, and he now planned to tour the state.