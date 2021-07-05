Watch videos: Kamal Nath demands CBI probe after visiting victims’ families in Nemawar in Madhya Pradesh district

Nemawar (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath visited Nemawar village on Monday to meet family members of five persons who were gruesomely murdered after they went missing on May 13.
Nath expressed condolences and demanded CBI probe into the matter as Congress leaders accused local police of shielding the accused and attempting to cover up the incident.
On June 30, Mamta Bai (45), wife of Mohanlal Kaste; Rupali (21) and Divya (14) daughters of Mohanlal Kaste; Pooja (15) and Pawan (14) son and daughter of Ravi Oswal of Nemawar village were found buried in an agriculture field owned by Hukum Singh Chouhan.
The bodies were buried eight to 10 feet deep beneath the ground. Cops had to deploy JCB to exhume the bodies. Mastermind of the gruesome crime was arrested along with his accomplices.
Addressing media persons after visiting victims’ house in the village, Nath lashed out at BJP government over issues ranging from derailed law and order situation to corona mismanagement and under-reporting of death to derailed economy and skyrocketing inflation.
Accusing government and local police of shielding goons and anti-social elements, Kamal Nath said Nemawar incident dented Madhya Pradesh’s image in the country and this is only because of BJP leaders’ protection of goons.
“Today I’ve visited victim’s place and their families shared their ordeal about how they faced trouble to get FIR registered. How police made every possible effort to safeguard culprits,” Nath said. “At present, there is an atmosphere of fear and crime prevailing in the state as government protecting criminals,” he added.
Kamal Nath held state government responsible for mismanagement during pandemic and thousands of deaths. He said state government is hiding real death figures due to corona. “If someone wants to know a number of deaths due to Covid-19, they must visit crematorium and graveyard as 80 per cent of bodies which were cremated or buried in last 15 months were died due to corona,” he added. He reiterated that at least 2 lakh people died due to corona in Madhya Pradesh.
Besides, he accused BJP government of destroying agriculture sector by suppressing voice of farmers. He also warned state government that state economy depends on agriculture and if it gets destroyed, state economy will collapse.
Kamal Nath also spoke about electronic voting machine (EVM). He said that BJP always said that Congress brought EVMs in the country. “We admit that but at that time technology and chip used in EVMs were different . Now, it’s different,” he remarked.
“If BJP wins more than 200 seats on their own, I will be very happy for them. but they are fooling innocent voters in state as well as the country, which we won’t tolerate,” Nath said.