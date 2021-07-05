Watch videos: Kamal Nath demands CBI probe after visiting victims’ families in Nemawar in Madhya Pradesh district

Nemawar (Dewas district, Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath visited Nemawar village on Monday to meet family members of five persons who were gruesomely murdered after they went missing on May 13.

Nath expressed condolences and demanded CBI probe into the matter as Congress leaders accused local police of shielding the accused and attempting to cover up the incident.

On June 30, Mamta Bai (45), wife of Mohanlal Kaste; Rupali (21) and Divya (14) daughters of Mohanlal Kaste; Pooja (15) and Pawan (14) son and daughter of Ravi Oswal of Nemawar village were found buried in an agriculture field owned by Hukum Singh Chouhan.

The bodies were buried eight to 10 feet deep beneath the ground. Cops had to deploy JCB to exhume the bodies. Mastermind of the gruesome crime was arrested along with his accomplices.

Addressing media persons after visiting victims’ house in the village, Nath lashed out at BJP government over issues ranging from derailed law and order situation to corona mismanagement and under-reporting of death to derailed economy and skyrocketing inflation.

Accusing government and local police of shielding goons and anti-social elements, Kamal Nath said Nemawar incident dented Madhya Pradesh’s image in the country and this is only because of BJP leaders’ protection of goons.