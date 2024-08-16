 Govt Working To Develop Habit Of Reading Books; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Including RSS-linked Authors' Books In Colleges
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGovt Working To Develop Habit Of Reading Books; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Including RSS-linked Authors' Books In Colleges

Govt Working To Develop Habit Of Reading Books; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Including RSS-linked Authors' Books In Colleges

The state govt's has decided to include books written by RSS leaders in the colleges.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reacted to the state government's decision to include Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked authors' books in colleges and said that the state government is working to develop habit of reading books of different authors.

CM Yadav made the remark while addressing the media persons after attending 'Bharatiya Bhasha Mahotsav' organised at Madhavrao Sapre Sangrahalaya in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

FPJ Shorts
Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'
Ayan Mukerji REACTS To Brahmastra Winning 3 National Film Awards: 'Deeply Grateful For The Recognition'
'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express
'Cried For 2 Hours': Manasi Parekh On Winning National Film Award For Kutch Express
'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa Thhakurr
'Beware Of This A*****e': TV Actor Mohit Parmar Shares Casting Couch Experience Of Actress Prernaa Thhakurr
Construction Equipment Sales Rise 5% To 28,902 Units In Q1 FY25: ICEMA
Construction Equipment Sales Rise 5% To 28,902 Units In Q1 FY25: ICEMA

"I enjoyed attending the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Mahotsav' organised at Madhavrao Sapre Sangrahalaya in Bhopal. Hindi is an official language of India but there is a respect for all the languages spoken in the country. We should mutually respect all languages and that is why prime minister Narendra Modi implemented New Education Policy (NEP 2020) under which everyone can study their regional language. I extend my greetings for Mahostav," CM Yadav told reporters.

Read Also
WATCH: Leftist Writers Have Distorted History, Says MP Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar;...
article-image

On the state govt's decision to include books written by RSS leaders in the colleges, the CM said, "Libraries have been opened in excellence colleges in the state and different books have been kept in it. Also, orders have been issued to purchase books of different authors and keep them too. There should be books in different languages whoever the authors are; they are good authors. The government is working to increase the habit of reading books of different authors.

"There is a different procedure of change in curriculum; it has a separate committee and the change in curriculum will be based on recommendations from the committee. The recent decision is all about keeping the books in libraries and the place for the purchase of the books have been told. If anyone takes it in the wrong sense, let them. We are very clear that all types of books should be there," CM added.

Read Also
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: BJP Accuses WB Govt Of Tampering Evidence Over Video Of Renovation...
article-image

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government over Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, saying the government was going on a wrong path and they should take prompt action.

"To hide the incident in West Bengal, the government of West Bengal is going on the wrong path. The government should have taken prompt action in response to the incident. It is wrong and they should avoid it. The West Bengal government should not do politics on this incident. I think TMC would think over it and apologise for its behaviour," he added.

Notably, the tragic incident in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital occurred on August 9 and it led to widespread outrage and protests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Working To Develop Habit Of Reading Books; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Including...

Govt Working To Develop Habit Of Reading Books; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Including...

CCTV Shows Masked Miscreants Breaking Into Jewellery Shop In Bhopal; Rob Away With Cash & Gold Worth...

CCTV Shows Masked Miscreants Breaking Into Jewellery Shop In Bhopal; Rob Away With Cash & Gold Worth...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Yearning For Justice, Junior Doctors Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Yearning For Justice, Junior Doctors Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose...

WATCH: Leftist Writers Have Distorted History, Says MP Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar;...

WATCH: Leftist Writers Have Distorted History, Says MP Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar;...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: BJP Accuses Her Of Protecting Accused, Slams Her 'Ram-Shyam Must Have...

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: BJP Accuses Her Of Protecting Accused, Slams Her 'Ram-Shyam Must Have...