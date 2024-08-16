Govt Working To Develop Habit Of Reading Books; Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On Including RSS-linked Authors' Books In Colleges

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has reacted to the state government's decision to include Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-linked authors' books in colleges and said that the state government is working to develop habit of reading books of different authors.

CM Yadav made the remark while addressing the media persons after attending 'Bharatiya Bhasha Mahotsav' organised at Madhavrao Sapre Sangrahalaya in the state capital Bhopal on Friday.

"I enjoyed attending the 'Bharatiya Bhasha Mahotsav' organised at Madhavrao Sapre Sangrahalaya in Bhopal. Hindi is an official language of India but there is a respect for all the languages spoken in the country. We should mutually respect all languages and that is why prime minister Narendra Modi implemented New Education Policy (NEP 2020) under which everyone can study their regional language. I extend my greetings for Mahostav," CM Yadav told reporters.

On the state govt's decision to include books written by RSS leaders in the colleges, the CM said, "Libraries have been opened in excellence colleges in the state and different books have been kept in it. Also, orders have been issued to purchase books of different authors and keep them too. There should be books in different languages whoever the authors are; they are good authors. The government is working to increase the habit of reading books of different authors.

"There is a different procedure of change in curriculum; it has a separate committee and the change in curriculum will be based on recommendations from the committee. The recent decision is all about keeping the books in libraries and the place for the purchase of the books have been told. If anyone takes it in the wrong sense, let them. We are very clear that all types of books should be there," CM added.

Meanwhile, CM Yadav also targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government over Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, saying the government was going on a wrong path and they should take prompt action.

"To hide the incident in West Bengal, the government of West Bengal is going on the wrong path. The government should have taken prompt action in response to the incident. It is wrong and they should avoid it. The West Bengal government should not do politics on this incident. I think TMC would think over it and apologise for its behaviour," he added.

Notably, the tragic incident in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital occurred on August 9 and it led to widespread outrage and protests.