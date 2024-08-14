 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: BJP Accuses WB Govt Of Tampering Evidence Over Video Of Renovation Done Near Crime Scene In RG Kar Medical College
According to the protesters belonging to the SFI and DYFI, they received information that workers of the Public Works Department (PWD) had reached the fourth floor of the hospital to renovate a room adjacent to the seminar hall where the body of the victim was found on the morning of August 9.

Wednesday, August 14, 2024
The BJP on Tuesday accused the West Bengal government of attempting to tamper with evidence in connection with the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last week, stating that no woman is safe in West Bengal.

After members of the student and youth wings of the CPI-M staged a protest at the R.G. Kar MCH accusing the state government of tampering evidence, BJP's IT cell chief and central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, issued a statement on the issue.

BJP Targets Mamata Govt

In a statement posted on X, Malviya claimed that the area marked for resident doctors and a ladies' toilet inside the chest medicine department were being broken down in the name of renovation. "This leaves no one in doubt that Mamata Banerjee was all along eliminating evidence and covering the crime trail to protect those involved in the heinous crime, who, it is speculated, happen to be family members of influential TMC leaders," Malviya's statement claimed.

According to the BJP IT cell chief, while West Bengal is seething with anger, "given Mamata Banerjee's apathy and Kolkata Police's botched cover-up attempt", RG Kar Medical College authorities have broke down room walls inside the chest medicine department, where the on-duty junior doctor was subjected to brutal rape and murder, destroying what could have been crucial circumstantial evidence, which could have led the CBI's investigating team to the murderers. "Repeat: No woman is safe in Bengal," Malviya's statement read.

