Global Tiger Day: Bhopal's IGRMS organises online exhibition ‘Lore of the Roar’, awares people about tiger protection

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) Bhopal has organised an online exhibition ‘Lore of the Roar’ to create awareness among people about the protection of tigers.
The event was organised to mark on International Tiger Day which falls on July 29 every year. The exhibition is open for public online viewing on official website, Facebook, Instagram and twitter page of the museum.
The exhibition tries to explore the two facets of the roar; the anger and the cry expressed in various art works of painting, masks and wood carvings by the country’s tribal and folk communities. The paintings displayed here were made by traditional artists in a workshop on ‘Baagh’ organised by the museum. And these paintings largely present the lore of tiger.
Director of the museum, Praveen Kumar Mishra said that the tiger (the National Animal of India), also referred to as the 'Asian Animal', has been an iconic symbol of power and courage among many of the cultures since ancient times. This magnificent animal which also carries spiritual relationship with the human cultures occupies a prominent place of a divine being. Many of the tribes and communities in India show totemic association with Tiger and they regard this animal as their progenitor of the clan.
In central and eastern part of tribal India, tiger worship is a common practice and the Baiga, Oraon, Kharia, communities of the Sunderban Delta and many others are some of the glaring examples, Mishra said.