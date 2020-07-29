Global Tiger Day: Bhopal's IGRMS organises online exhibition ‘Lore of the Roar’, awares people about tiger protection

Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) Bhopal has organised an online exhibition ‘Lore of the Roar’ to create awareness among people about the protection of tigers.

The event was organised to mark on International Tiger Day which falls on July 29 every year. The exhibition is open for public online viewing on official website, Facebook, Instagram and twitter page of the museum.

The exhibition tries to explore the two facets of the roar; the anger and the cry expressed in various art works of painting, masks and wood carvings by the country’s tribal and folk communities. The paintings displayed here were made by traditional artists in a workshop on ‘Baagh’ organised by the museum. And these paintings largely present the lore of tiger.