Bhopal: Five hotels of MP Tourism Corporation to be used as paid quarantine centres, says ICP Keshari

In these hotels to stay as a quarantine, this facility will be available free of cost for catering and lodging in the quarantine centers within a quarantine period of 14 or 07 days. Keshari said that people/travelers who come back from abroad and also from outside the state can get quarantined in these centers, where they will be taken special care of, as well as people coming in contact with Corona infected patient. And if their families want to be quarantined in these quarantine centers in place of the hospital, or who are essentially asked for quarantine by the administration or health department, they can avail themselves this facility, where other standards of safety are being followed to prevent corona virus infection, including social distancing, as well as all hotel arrangements with food menus, keeping in mind the potential infection of corona virus

Keshari said that in these centers, necessary arrangements are being made in the Special Wing in the centers, where the food items will also be made available in disposable pockets.

This paid quarantine service will be very convenient for those who want an all-convenient and self-friendly quarantine service.

To have more information on the above mentioned centers, toll-free number 18002337777 can be contacted.

It is worth mentioning that in these units of the corporation being re-operated during the unlock period, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India as well as the guidelines issued by the Health Department, Madhya Pradesh Government and the concerned District Administration are being followed.