Bhopal: Five hotels of MP Tourism Corporation to be used as paid quarantine centres, says ICP Keshari

Bhopal: Hotels of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation located in the state will now also be used as Paid Quarantine Center. This information was given by Additional Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Tourism ICP Keshari.
As per ICP Keshari, "The Tourism Corporation has hotels in many cities of the state, which we have now decided to use as paid quarantine centers. People coming in contact with corona infected patients or their families are advised to be quarantined or they want to be quarantined themselves, keeping in mind their convenience, the corporation management has decided to establish five hotels of the corporation as a quarantine center."
Keshari further informed that the number of patients of COVID-19 is increasing continuously. In the cities witnessing a surge in cases, the hotels of the corporation will provide paid quarantine centers. For this purpose, the units of the corporation being made the Quarantine Center are, Hotel Lake View Bhopal located in the capital Bhopal, Hotel Kalchuri Residency in Jabalpur, Hotel Tansen Residency in Gwalior, Hotel Ujjaiyaini in Ujjain and Vindhya Retreat in Rewa.
In these hotels to stay as a quarantine, this facility will be available free of cost for catering and lodging in the quarantine centers within a quarantine period of 14 or 07 days. Keshari said that people/travelers who come back from abroad and also from outside the state can get quarantined in these centers, where they will be taken special care of, as well as people coming in contact with Corona infected patient. And if their families want to be quarantined in these quarantine centers in place of the hospital, or who are essentially asked for quarantine by the administration or health department, they can avail themselves this facility, where other standards of safety are being followed to prevent corona virus infection, including social distancing, as well as all hotel arrangements with food menus, keeping in mind the potential infection of corona virus
Keshari said that in these centers, necessary arrangements are being made in the Special Wing in the centers, where the food items will also be made available in disposable pockets.
This paid quarantine service will be very convenient for those who want an all-convenient and self-friendly quarantine service.
To have more information on the above mentioned centers, toll-free number 18002337777 can be contacted.
It is worth mentioning that in these units of the corporation being re-operated during the unlock period, the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India as well as the guidelines issued by the Health Department, Madhya Pradesh Government and the concerned District Administration are being followed.
