Global Tiger Day: MP shows highest increase in tiger occupied forest

Indore: Today, i.e. InternationalTiger Day is a day of pride for Madhya Pradesh (MP), which has recorded the highest number of tigers in India and become the Tiger State once again. To celebrate the glory of becoming the Tiger State we take a look into how MP was able to achieve the highest numbers of tigers. The day also marked the release of details of the Tiger Census report 2018 by Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and MoS Babul Supriyo.

From the Tiger Census: Steep growth after a shortfall in MP

MP had recorded about 300 tigers in 2006 and was the Tiger State but in 2010 it came down to 257 and it lost the title to Karnataka, where 300 tigers were recorded.

Further, in 2014, MP had 308 tigers, but Karnataka reported 406 tigers, and kept the title till the next census. Finally, in 2018, MP regained its title of Tiger State by recording 526 tigers against Karnataka’s 524 tigers.

“MP has also registered a substantial increase in their tiger population and along with Karnataka ranks highest in tiger numbers,” the census report said. On the low end, the poor and continuing decline in tiger status in the states of Chhattisgarh and Odisha is a matter of concern.

Tiger Growth over the Years

State- 2006- 2010- 2014- 2018

Madhya Pradesh- 300- 257- 308- 526

Karnataka- 290- 300- 406- 524

TOTAL in India- 1,411- 1,706- 2,226- 2,967