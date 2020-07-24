International Tiger Day 2020: MP tiger foundation organises online quiz; Here's all you need to know

Indore: Madhya Pradesh, with the highest tiger population, has the national as well as global responsibility to save the tiger and its habitat. To celebrate its highest tiger population on International Tiger Day on July 29, MP tiger foundation has organized Tiger Day Quiz 2020.
Due to Covid-19, the annual quiz will be organized online and no offline activities are planned like every year. The quiz is open and free for all.
As shared by the coordinating forest officer, the purpose of this quiz is to spread awareness about Tigers & Wildlife in general, with focus on Madhya Pradesh; so, in case the participant does not know the answer to any question, it is suggested to read/enquire from multiple sources and mark the answer once you are sure about it.
Participant must note that strictly only one entry per participant is allowed.
Multiple entries, revealed during scrutiny of submissions for results, in any form or by any means will lead to disqualification of all your entries.
Students from any school, if they wish, can skip entering the home address and only fill in the complete details of school in which they are studying.
In this case the prize will be sent to school.
Entries will be accepted till Sunday, 26th July 2020.
All participants will be given Certificate of Appreciation.
Prizes, based on scores, are as follows:
Golden Tiger Award (1st Prize) - Cash Prize of Rs. 7000/- (1 in Number)
White Tiger Award (2nd Prize) - Cash Prize of Rs. 3000/- each (20 in Number) .
Orange Tiger Award (3rd Prize) - Cash Prize of Rs. 1500/- each (50 in Number)
Tiger Cubs Award - (Consolation Prize) - Cash Prize of Rs. 500/- and Restaurant Dinning Vouchers worth Rs. 500/- each by MP Tourism Board - Total Prize value Rs. 1000/- (110 in Number)
Tiger Wanderer Award - Hotels/Resort stay coupons. 10 winners will be chosen through a lucky draw among the participants who score 70% or more in the quiz. These coupons will be non-transferable and terms & conditions of each Hotel/Resort will be declared at the time of prize announcement.
Tiger Buddy Award - Subscription to either Saveas Magazine or Restaurant Dinning Vouchers worth Rs. 500/- each by MP Tourism Board. 24 Winners for Tiger Buddy Award will be selected through lucky draw and all participants irrespective of their scores will be eligible for the draw.
Please note that in case we have more eligible candidates than the number of prizes for any of the Score Based Prizes , then the winners will be chosen through a lucky draw.