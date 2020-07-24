International Tiger Day 2020: MP tiger foundation organises online quiz; Here's all you need to know

Indore: Madhya Pradesh, with the highest tiger population, has the national as well as global responsibility to save the tiger and its habitat. To celebrate its highest tiger population on International Tiger Day on July 29, MP tiger foundation has organized Tiger Day Quiz 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the annual quiz will be organized online and no offline activities are planned like every year. The quiz is open and free for all.

As shared by the coordinating forest officer, the purpose of this quiz is to spread awareness about Tigers & Wildlife in general, with focus on Madhya Pradesh; so, in case the participant does not know the answer to any question, it is suggested to read/enquire from multiple sources and mark the answer once you are sure about it.

Participant must note that strictly only one entry per participant is allowed.

Multiple entries, revealed during scrutiny of submissions for results, in any form or by any means will lead to disqualification of all your entries.