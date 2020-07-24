Madhya Pradesh: CM is busy in buying and selling MLAs and people are dying due to lack of treatment, says former CM Kamal Nath

The political war in Madhya Pradesh seems to be never ending. Congress leaders are aiming the Shivraj led government for the trembling condition of the health sector in the state. Allegations have been made by the Congress leaders that instead of focussing on how to contain the spread of the pandemic, the Shivraj government is busy in buying and selling the Congress MLAs.
Earlier, former CM Kamal Nath wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to save the democracy. He alleged that the BJP is luring the Congress leaders. Calling it an immoral act, Kamal Nath said that toppling the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was one of the most abominable acts in democratic history.
Now Kamal Nath, aiming the chief minister Shivraj Singh, has raised questions over the the poor health system in the state. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he said that stop showing fake dreams to the people and come back to reality ground. Former CM said, “What has happened to the state? We did not assign such a state to BJP? You keep buying and selling MLAs, keep making open bids and people are dying due to lack of treatment.”
The former Chief Minister tweeted in a thread that in front of the District Hospital in Guna, a woman resident of Ashoknagar kept pleading with her two and a half year old child for the treatment of her husband all day. She was not treated and her husband died in agony.
Kamal Nath accused the Shivraj government of making large claims but on the ground zero.
Kamal Nath said, "This is the condition of the health services of the state in the Shivraj government? Claims are big but the situation is on ground is zero. See this truth by telling people who are uncles and they are big public servants. Stop showing dreams, return to the land, do not take the state back into the trough, and worry about the poorer sections of the state. At least provide them treatment. "
In the district hospital premises, a wife, with her two-and-a-half-year-old child, was crying, watching her husband die momentarily, pleading but no help came. Eventually the husband succumbed painfully. In fact, on Wednesday evening, 6-year-old woman came to Ashoknagar to get her husband treated.
The woman alleged that when she went to the counter, the young man present asked for money to make a paper. She had no money. With this, she took her husband and sat under a tree in the premises in front of the district hospital. For 12 hours she was sitting in the hope that her husband would be treated. After this, when the counter reached the counter on Thursday morning, the form was not made again. He made it go saying that the paper would be formed when the outside counter would open.
