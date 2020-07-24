Madhya Pradesh: CM is busy in buying and selling MLAs and people are dying due to lack of treatment, says former CM Kamal Nath

The political war in Madhya Pradesh seems to be never ending. Congress leaders are aiming the Shivraj led government for the trembling condition of the health sector in the state. Allegations have been made by the Congress leaders that instead of focussing on how to contain the spread of the pandemic, the Shivraj government is busy in buying and selling the Congress MLAs.

Earlier, former CM Kamal Nath wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, urging him to save the democracy. He alleged that the BJP is luring the Congress leaders. Calling it an immoral act, Kamal Nath said that toppling the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was one of the most abominable acts in democratic history.

Now Kamal Nath, aiming the chief minister Shivraj Singh, has raised questions over the the poor health system in the state. Taking to the micro-blogging site, he said that stop showing fake dreams to the people and come back to reality ground. Former CM said, “What has happened to the state? We did not assign such a state to BJP? You keep buying and selling MLAs, keep making open bids and people are dying due to lack of treatment.”