Global Tiger Day: India has 70 per cent of global tiger population, says Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar

Highlighting the keystone nature of the tiger, a poster on the presence of small cats was also released by the Environment Minister. With the presence of nearly 30 per cent of India’s tigers outside tiger reserves, India had embarked upon assessing management interventions through the globally developed Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS) framework, which will now be extended to all fifty tiger reserves across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State of Environment, Babul Supriyo said, human- animal conflict can be avoided but it cannot be ruled out in the country. He said, frontline officials have done commendable job in raising the numbers of tiger in the country.

The detailed report of the 4th All India Tiger Estimation is unique in the following ways:

- Abundance index of co-predators and other species has been carried out which hitherto was restricted only to occupancy.

- Sex ratio of tigers in all camera trap sites has been carried out for the first time.

- Anthropogenic effects on tiger population have been elaborated in a detailed manner.

- Tiger abundance within pockets in tiger reserves has been demonstrated for the first time.