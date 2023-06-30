 Gadkari Shares Dais With Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh, Praises Him For Taking Part In Pandharpur Pilgrimage
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGadkari Shares Dais With Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh, Praises Him For Taking Part In Pandharpur Pilgrimage

Gadkari Shares Dais With Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh, Praises Him For Taking Part In Pandharpur Pilgrimage

Gadkari and Singh on Thursday came together to release a book on late Congress leader Ramkrishna More at Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune.

PTIUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister Nitin Gadkari shared the dais with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh during a book release function near Pune city and praised the latter for his annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur, a temple town in Maharashtra.

Singh visits Pandharpur, which houses the famous temple of Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini in Solapur district, every year to offer prayers to the deity on Ashadi Ekadashi when the palanquins carrying sacred footprints of Sant Tuakram and Sant Dnyaneshwar reach the town along with lakhs of 'warkaris' (devotees).

Gadkari and Singh on Thursday came together to release a book on late Congress leader Ramkrishna More at Pimpri Chinchwad near Pune.

Read Also
Bhopal: VHP Demand FIR Against Man For Cruelty Against Cattle 
article-image

Gadkari Praised Digvijay Singh For His Annual Pilgrimage

During his speech, Gadkari praised Singh for his annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur on Ashadi Ekadashi, which was celebrated on Thursday.

"I won't get that kind of courage (to walk) although I am younger than you. But you walk so much (during the pilgrimage)...I congratulate you and thank you," the Minister of Road Transport and Highways said.

Singh responded saying that Gadkari should also give it a try so that he starts taking part in it regularly.

Notably, Gadkari had in 2018 withdrawn a case of defamation against Digvijaya Singh after the latter expressed regret over his statement. A joint petition for withdrawal of the case was filed in Delhi's Patiala House court.

Gadkari had filed the defamation case against Singh in 2012 for allegedly dragging his name into alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘Satrangi Zubaan’ Organised To Celebrate Pride Month
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shahpura Market; On Cam

Bhopal: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Shahpura Market; On Cam

Gadkari Shares Dais With Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh, Praises Him For Taking Part In Pandharpur...

Gadkari Shares Dais With Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh, Praises Him For Taking Part In Pandharpur...

Bhopal Man Booked For Cow's Rape; 3rd Case Of Bestiality In MP In June

Bhopal Man Booked For Cow's Rape; 3rd Case Of Bestiality In MP In June

Bhopal: 3 Rob Plastic Factory Owner On Gun-Point In Gandhi Nagar, Make Away With Rs 21 Lakh

Bhopal: 3 Rob Plastic Factory Owner On Gun-Point In Gandhi Nagar, Make Away With Rs 21 Lakh

MP Shocker: Gwalior Woman Murders Her Toddler, Reveals To Her Cop-Husband In Midnight Confession

MP Shocker: Gwalior Woman Murders Her Toddler, Reveals To Her Cop-Husband In Midnight Confession