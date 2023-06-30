 Bhopal: VHP Demand FIR Against Man For Cruelty Against Cattle 
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: VHP Demand FIR Against Man For Cruelty Against Cattle 

Bhopal: VHP Demand FIR Against Man For Cruelty Against Cattle 

Workers approach Mangalwara police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal: VHP Demand FIR Against Man For Cruelty Against Cattle  | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers approached the Mangalwara police on Thursday noon, demanding FIR against a man for cruelty to cattle, the police said on Thursday.

Mangalwara police station house officer Sandeep Kumar Pawar told Free Press that a video of an unidentified man committing cruelty on cattle went viral on social media, and is said to have been recorded in the Azad market area of Mangalwara.

Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers approached the Mangalwara police...

He added that the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers approached the Mangalwara police on Thursday noon, at around 3 pm.

They demanded that an FIR be registered against the man for the offence and also said that such acts will not be tolerated at any cost. SHO Pawar said that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Poachers Make Away With Head, Private Parts Of Tiger In STR
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Thieves Break Into TI’s House In Ayodhya Nagar, Steal Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 5L 

Bhopal: Thieves Break Into TI’s House In Ayodhya Nagar, Steal Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 5L 

Bhopal: Students Stage Drama Based On Chekhov’s Stories Depicting Saga Of Common Man

Bhopal: Students Stage Drama Based On Chekhov’s Stories Depicting Saga Of Common Man

Bhopal: MP Police Health Protection Scheme Gets Extension

Bhopal: MP Police Health Protection Scheme Gets Extension

Bhopal: Nursing Student Repeatedly  Raped, Forced To Abort Child

Bhopal: Nursing Student Repeatedly  Raped, Forced To Abort Child

On Cam: BJP Supporters Heckle ABP News Journalist During Live Program For Asking Questions On CM...

On Cam: BJP Supporters Heckle ABP News Journalist During Live Program For Asking Questions On CM...