Bhopal: VHP Demand FIR Against Man For Cruelty Against Cattle

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers approached the Mangalwara police on Thursday noon, demanding FIR against a man for cruelty to cattle, the police said on Thursday.

Mangalwara police station house officer Sandeep Kumar Pawar told Free Press that a video of an unidentified man committing cruelty on cattle went viral on social media, and is said to have been recorded in the Azad market area of Mangalwara.

He added that the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers approached the Mangalwara police on Thursday noon, at around 3 pm.

They demanded that an FIR be registered against the man for the offence and also said that such acts will not be tolerated at any cost. SHO Pawar said that an FIR has been registered against the unidentified accused and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.