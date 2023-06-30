Bhopal: Poachers Make Away With Head, Private Parts Of Tiger In STR

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poachers killed a tiger and made away with its head and private parts in Satpura Tiger Reserve of Narmadapuram. The carcass of tiger was found in a dilapidated condition in core area Churna recently but the forest officials hid the information that its head and private parts were missing.

Now, the wild life activists are crying hoarse over the incident and seek strict action against the officials. Wild Life Activist Ajay Dubey demanded removal of PCCF Wild Life JS Chouhan and Satpura Tiger Reserve Director Krishnamurthi.

He also demanded a CBI probe into the incident. He further said that all officials of Sanjay Tiger Reserve were overseeing the Bison translocation and during the same time, poachers killed the tiger and fled with its head, other parts.

He said that in the tenure of Field Director Krishnamurthy, incidents of man-animal conflict and poaching are continuing. He said if necessary he will file the petition in the court over the incident. Efforts were made to contact Krishnamurthy over the issue but his mobile was stating out of range.