 Bhopal: Poachers Make Away With Head, Private Parts Of Tiger In STR
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Poachers Make Away With Head, Private Parts Of Tiger In STR

Bhopal: Poachers Make Away With Head, Private Parts Of Tiger In STR

The wild life activists are crying hoarse over the incident and seek strict action against the officials.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Poachers killed a tiger and made away with its head and private parts in Satpura Tiger Reserve of Narmadapuram. The carcass of tiger was found in a dilapidated condition in core area Churna recently but the forest officials hid the information that its head and private parts were missing.

Now, the wild life activists are crying hoarse over the incident and seek strict action against the officials. Wild Life Activist Ajay Dubey demanded removal of PCCF Wild Life JS Chouhan and Satpura Tiger Reserve Director Krishnamurthi.

Read Also
Indore: Man, Nephew Killed After Being Hit By Truck
article-image

He also demanded a CBI probe into the incident. He further said that all officials of Sanjay Tiger Reserve were overseeing the Bison translocation and during the same time, poachers killed the tiger and fled with its head, other parts.

He said that in the tenure of Field Director Krishnamurthy, incidents of man-animal conflict and poaching are continuing. He said if necessary he will file the petition in the court over the incident. Efforts were made to contact Krishnamurthy over the issue but his mobile was stating out of range.

Read Also
MP: Students Demand To Reopen Damoh's Ganga Jamuna School, Say Were Not Forced To Wear Hijab
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 4 Ayurveda Colleges Of State Get Recognition For 2023-24

Bhopal: 4 Ayurveda Colleges Of State Get Recognition For 2023-24

Dadagiri: Like Indore, Bhopal Colonies Too Reel Under Fear

Dadagiri: Like Indore, Bhopal Colonies Too Reel Under Fear

Bhopal: Poachers Make Away With Head, Private Parts Of Tiger In STR

Bhopal: Poachers Make Away With Head, Private Parts Of Tiger In STR

Bhopal: Action Against Supporters Enrages Patel, Gives Up Damoh Police Security

Bhopal: Action Against Supporters Enrages Patel, Gives Up Damoh Police Security

Veer Savarkar To Be Taught In Bhopal Schools: Parmar

Veer Savarkar To Be Taught In Bhopal Schools: Parmar