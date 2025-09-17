 From Farmers, To Fashion, Here's What You Can Expect From Upcoming PM Mitra Park In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar
The PM Mitra Park is spread over 2,158 acres and is being developed with world-class infrastructure and facilities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of India’s first PM Mitra Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Wednesday - PM’s 75th birthday (September 17). 

The facility is basically a textile manufacturing plant, expected to benefit the cotton farmers in the state and establish Madhya Pradesh as the textile hub. 

The facility comes with numerous features, employment opportunities, investments proposals and more.

Let's dive deep into the project:

World-Class Infrastructure

1. The PM Mitra Park is spread over 2,158 acres and is being developed with world-class infrastructure and facilities. 

Advance Features, Uninterrupted Solar, Water & Electricity

2. It features a 20 MLD common effluent treatment plant, a 10 MVA solar power plant, uninterrupted water and electricity supply, modern roads and 81 plug-and-play units. 

3. The park is designed not just as an industrial hub but as a model industrial township. It also constitutes housing and social amenities for workers and women employees.

Glimpses of the facility

Investments Worth Crores

4. Leading textile companies have already shown strong confidence in the project, submitting investment proposals worth ₹23,146 crore. 

5. These investments will create new employment opportunities for local people, boost exports and position Madhya Pradesh as a major textile hub. 

Global Export

6. Garments and textiles produced in Dhar will soon reach global markets directly.

7. Sṭrategic Functioning on 5Fs

Farm - Cotton-producing farmers will be able to sell cotton directly from their fields to companies.

Fiber - Ginning of cotton, i.e., cleaning and preparing thread, etc. will be done.

Factory - Spinning and knitting of cotton will take place, separating cotton into different factory products.

Fashion - Designing clothes, garments and related job work like tailoring will be carried out.

Foreign - After packaging the clothes prepared in factories, they will be directly exported abroad from here.

Over 3 Lakh Jobs

8. The park was expected to generate nearly 3 lakh jobs - 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect. Modi also launched the Adi Sewa Parv, through which the government laid emphasis on the health and education of the people of tribal areas.

9. In this campaign, the focus was on the village action plan. As part of the event, a campaign titled ‘Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam’ was held, in which he gave a sapling to each woman of the self-help group.

10. The project aims to establish Madhya Pradesh as the new 'textile hub,' bringing the state an international recognition.

