From Farmers, To Fashion, Here's What You Can Expect From Upcoming PM Mitra Park In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of India’s first PM Mitra Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district on Wednesday - PM’s 75th birthday (September 17).

The facility is basically a textile manufacturing plant, expected to benefit the cotton farmers in the state and establish Madhya Pradesh as the textile hub.

The facility comes with numerous features, employment opportunities, investments proposals and more.

Let's dive deep into the project:

World-Class Infrastructure

1. The PM Mitra Park is spread over 2,158 acres and is being developed with world-class infrastructure and facilities.

PM MITRA PARK, DHAR🏭🧵

मध्यप्रदेश का गौरव, आत्मनिर्भर और विकसित भारत का प्रतीक



🌟प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के विज़न और मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव के नेतृत्व में मध्यप्रदेश आज औद्योगिक समृद्धि का मार्गदर्शक बनने जा रहा है।



आज धार जिले में माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी द्वारा… pic.twitter.com/m0X3nB9ot5 — MP MyGov (@MP_MyGov) September 17, 2025

Advance Features, Uninterrupted Solar, Water & Electricity

2. It features a 20 MLD common effluent treatment plant, a 10 MVA solar power plant, uninterrupted water and electricity supply, modern roads and 81 plug-and-play units.

3. The park is designed not just as an industrial hub but as a model industrial township. It also constitutes housing and social amenities for workers and women employees.

Glimpses of the facility

माननीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने धार में देश के सबसे पहले और विशाल ग्रीनफील्ड PM Mitra Park (PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel) का सिंगल क्लिक के माध्यम से शिलान्यास कर मध्यप्रदेश को सौगात दी।



यह ऐतिहासिक सौगात राज्य को टेक्सटाइल सेक्टर में नए आयाम देगी… pic.twitter.com/O2nT0LDk54 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 17, 2025

Investments Worth Crores

4. Leading textile companies have already shown strong confidence in the project, submitting investment proposals worth ₹23,146 crore.

5. These investments will create new employment opportunities for local people, boost exports and position Madhya Pradesh as a major textile hub.

Global Export

6. Garments and textiles produced in Dhar will soon reach global markets directly.

7. Sṭrategic Functioning on 5Fs

Farm - Cotton-producing farmers will be able to sell cotton directly from their fields to companies.

Fiber - Ginning of cotton, i.e., cleaning and preparing thread, etc. will be done.

Factory - Spinning and knitting of cotton will take place, separating cotton into different factory products.

Fashion - Designing clothes, garments and related job work like tailoring will be carried out.

Foreign - After packaging the clothes prepared in factories, they will be directly exported abroad from here.

हमारे आदिवासी इलाकों में सिकल सेल एनीमिया एक बहुत बड़ा संकट होता है, हमारी सरकार आदिवासी भाई-बहनों को इस बीमारी से बचाने के लिए राष्‍ट्रीय मिशन चला रही है।



इस मिशन की शुरूआत 2023 में हमने मध्‍यप्रदेश के शहडोल से की थी और शहडोल में ही हमने सिकल सेल स्‍क्रीनिंग का पहला कार्ड… pic.twitter.com/tcCBGuFLxA — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 17, 2025

Over 3 Lakh Jobs

8. The park was expected to generate nearly 3 lakh jobs - 1 lakh direct and 2 lakh indirect. Modi also launched the Adi Sewa Parv, through which the government laid emphasis on the health and education of the people of tribal areas.

9. In this campaign, the focus was on the village action plan. As part of the event, a campaign titled ‘Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam’ was held, in which he gave a sapling to each woman of the self-help group.

10. The project aims to establish Madhya Pradesh as the new 'textile hub,' bringing the state an international recognition.