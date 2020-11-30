From farmers’ protest to love jihad; here's CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's address to the state

The government’s first priority is to ensure good governance in the state, said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his address to the state on Monday evening. The CM raised many burning issues including the farmer’s protest and ‘Love Jihad’. He said that farmers are the soul of the state. “I consider that my first duty is to be concerned about farmers. They will not be allowed to face any kind of problems.”

The CM added that the government wanted to establish a good delivery system in the state and that the CM Helpline and Samadhan Online would be restarted once again.

Prime Minister Modi made three laws in Parliament for the farmers of the country and for the progress of agriculture which is totally in farmers’ interest. Farmers will get total freedom to sell their crops whether at the mandi or outside.

Talking about Love Jihad, he said that girls were threatened, seduced and married following which a cycle of religious conversion took place. “The life of girls becomes hell. The state government will enact a law to prevent this by bringing a Bill in the next Assembly session,” the