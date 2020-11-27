Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan goes mum on making Nagda a district

Nagda: During Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s visit to Nagda on Thursda,y the press sought his response on converting Nagda into district, but CM did not respond to it.

It is noteworthy that the proposal of making Nagda a district was passed during Kamal Nath’s tenure, but after the change of guard the Cabinet’s decision was not published in the gazette. Consequently, the process of making Nagda a district is now in doldrums.

Condoles demise of Union minister’s daughter-in-law

CM Chauhan visited the house of Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot, to condole the sudden demise of his daughter-in-law, wife of ex-MLA Jitendra Gehlot. He met the aggrieved family and prayed to the Almighty to give them strength to bear this loss.

Watches PM’s Constitution Day address

Chauhan organised an innovative program in a colony of the poor, Padalya Basti. CM Chauhan sat on a chair in the sunlight on a square of Padalya Basti, on the constitution day and watched the address of Prime Minister Modi in the program.

Later on he gave information to the women present there about the various schemes run by the government.