MP to produce 10,000 MW by 2022 through solar power, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh, which is producing 5,000 MW of power through solar energy, has currently doubled its target to 10,000 MW to be achieved by 2022. This announcement was made by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a programme on the occasion of the flagging-off the Energy Swaraj Yatra at Minto Hall on Thursday.

The CM said the New and Renewable Energy Department had been created in 2010. “After solar power generation of 400 MW in 2012, we’ve now reached 5,000 MW production from renewable energy. The target is to produce 10,000 MW by 2022.

Floating solar plot panels will be installed at Omkareshwar, in Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan said the use of solar energy would be extended for domestic use. He said the use of solar energy in MP had begun with the 135-MW plant at Neemuch. Later, plants of 750 MW each were started at Rewa. These capacities will be continuously increased. Solar power projects will be implemented in many districts and citizens will get the benefit of cheap electricity.