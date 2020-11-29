After Yogi government's 'love jihad' law, late Wajid Khan’s wife opens up about being pressured from in-laws to convert

After the newly promulgated ordinance on forced religious conversions, popularly known 'love jihad', late music composer Wajid Khan's wife Kamalrukh has opened up about being pressured by her in-laws to convert. The clinical hypnotherapist took to her Instagram to share a lengthy note about how she was harassed by Khan's family to convert to Islam and said that her kids are being denied inheritance.

Talking about the anti-conversion bill, Kamalrukh Khan shared her 'first hand account of life in an inter-caste marriage' and wrote, "The topic of conversion arises. Once again. This time with full gusto on a government level.

My name is Kamalrukh Khan, wife of the late music director Wajid Khan. My husband and I had a courtship spanning over 10 years before we finally got married.

I am Parsi and he was Muslim. We were what you would call “college sweethearts”. Eventually when we did get married, we married for love under the Special Marriages Act (an act that upholds the right to practice one’s own religion post marriage). And this is why this current debate surrounding the anti conversion bill is so interesting for me. I want to share my ordeal and my experience in an inter caste marriage - that in this day and age, a woman can face such prejudice, suffering and discrimination in the name of religion is a complete shame...and an eye opener."