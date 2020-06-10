FPJ Interview: ‘Da Vinci’ Wajid Khan’s lust for art, quest for life goes on

BHOPAL: ‘Da Vinci’ Wajid Khan itches to twig life through art. His quest for it began at the age of 14. The four walls of school never attracted him. So, when his family had pressured him to get good grades he left home. He lived in penury. But that never swamped him. Khan is a portrait of the artist. And he sticks to that profile. He hails from Mandsaur in MP.

He has been recently honoured with 'Da Vinci' title by Forbes for his works. The title is given in the name of the Italian artist Leonardo Da Vinci. Khan has learnt from Mother Nature. He clings to her arms as a child does to his mother’s.

Free Press talked to him on phone to know about his artistic journey, his lust for art, his quest for life and nature. His magic hands turn a piece of metal into a piece of art. National and international awards showered on him. Yet, he remains unaffected!

How do you feel about the Da Vinci title?

Who am I, and why did I come to this world? I have been searching for an answer to these questions since childhood. So being praised or criticised barely bothers me.

Did you have any idea about getting it?

I only knew that Forbes was going to publish an article on me. I had been in contact with them for six months.

How do you place yourself in that title?

It may be funny. Yet, I felt I was close to Vinci. So I have done inventions in different art forms like metal, shadow, kinetic, stone and iron -nail. Da Vinci became a pivot around which my life moved.

How do you connect yourself with the genius?

I work honestly and try to copy this attitude of his. I heard about Vinci from a friend. I went to Italy last year to see his works. I have organised workshops in 40 countries. I love his all works. Yet, his self-portrait attracts me more.

What makes you work?

New ideas.

Where do you get ideas?

Nature inspires me. I steal everything including colours and ideas from her buried treasure. People draw straight lines when they build a house. I always think nature has not drawn any line. So why should I?

Tell us about your family background.

I hail from Mandsaur, MP. My father was Jagirdar. None of my family likes an artist. They think an artist lives in penury. They are correct. An artist becomes rich either in old age or after death. But I told them I would change their perception.

About your artistic journey.

I began from footpath. I’m a fifth standard school dropout and left home at the age of 13 with Rs 1,300. I used to sell clothes on footpaths in Ahmedabad and lived there, because I couldn’t afford a room. I made the world’s smallest press and entered the Guinness Book of World Records at 14. I thought my family would be happy. It happened otherwise. Then Atul Gupta, a management teacher, suggested me to take up art. I went to Mumbai in 2000. I made a portrait of Gandhiji with iron nails. It was my first work. It earned Rs 20 lakh. My artist wife Mariyam Wajid Siddiqui has been with me.

How is the reaction of your parents now?

My father is my guide, friend. When I showed my iron- nail works to him, he said ‘Bakwas hai!’ I cried and decided not to go ahead with this art form. Then I made a horse using horsepower of a car. Now, my father says, “If I had praised, you would have become a Wajid Keelwala instead of artist Wajid Khan.”

Your upcoming projects?

I want to teach my artwork to children. I am focusing on that. I made a picture out of stones of TI, Indore, Devendra Chandravanshi who lost his life due to corona.

So your quest for life is on.

Yes. Indeed.