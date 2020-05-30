Forbes Billionaires list 2020: Here's a list of India's top 10 youngest billionaires

"The richest people on Earth are not immune to the coronavirus. As the pandemic tightened its grip on Europe and America, global equity markets imploded, tanking many fortunes," says Forbes on its website as it releases the Forbes Billionaires 2020 list.
Further, it said that, While finalizing the list, as of March 18, Forbes counted 2,095 billionaires, 58 fewer than a year ago and 226 fewer than just 12 days earlier, when they initially calculated these net worths. "Of the billionaires who remain, 51% are poorer than they were last year. In raw terms, the world’s billionaires are worth $8 trillion, down $700 billion from 2019," said Forbes on its website.
Here's a list of India's top 10 youngest billionaires who made it to the Forbes Billionaires list 2020:
Ranking 2089, Flipkart co-founder and CEO Binny Bansal (38) made it to the Forbes Billionaires list with a net worth of $1.1 billion
Byju Raveendran (39), Founder of Byju learning app, ranked 1454 with a total net worth of $1.7 billion.
Sachin Bansal (39), Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Flipkart, ranked 1964 in the list with a net worth of $1.2 billion.
1039 Vijay Shekhar Sharma (42), founder of mobile payments company Paytm, ranked 1039 with a net worth of $2.4 billion
Shamsheer Vayalil (43) a radiologist and businessman and founder, chairman and managing director of VPS Healthcare Group, and the vice-chairman and managing director of Amanat Holdings, ranked 1841 with a net worth of $1.3 billion
Ranjan Pai who is a doctor and controls Manipal Group, education and healthcare empire with six colleges and 16 hospitals, ranked 1603 with a total net worth of $1.5 billion.
According to Forbes, Radha Vembu (48) gets her wealth from her stake in privately held Zoho Corp, which offers business software on the cloud. Ranking 1985, her net worth is valued at $1.2 billion.
2007 Acharya Balkrishna (48), chairman of the consumer goods company Patanjali Ayurved, ranked at 2007 with a net worth of $1.1 billion.
According to Forbes, Indian-born Singapore resident Arvind Tiku (50) ranks 1118 with a net worth of $2.2 billion. Tiku has interests in oil and gas, property and renewable energy, held through his privately held AT Holdings.
Property magnate Vikas Oberoi (50) who runs Mumbai based Oberoi Realty ranked 1791 in the list of billionaires with a total net worth of $1.3 billion.
