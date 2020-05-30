Forbes Billionaires list 2020: Here is the full list of richest Indians in the real estate sector

"The richest people on Earth are not immune to the coronavirus. As the pandemic tightened its grip on Europe and America, global equity markets imploded, tanking many fortunes," says Forbes on its website as it releases the Forbes Billionaires 2020 list.

Further, it said that, While finalizing the list, as of March 18, Forbes counted 2,095 billionaires, 58 fewer than a year ago and 226 fewer than just 12 days earlier, when they initially calculated these net worths. "Of the billionaires who remain, 51% are poorer than they were last year. In raw terms, the world’s billionaires are worth $8 trillion, down $700 billion from 2019," said Forbes on its website.

Well, it has been quite a challenging year for the real estate sector. And with this being said, here is the full list of Indians in the real estate sector who made it to the Forbes Billionaires list 2020.

With a net worth of $3.8 billion, CEO of real estate developer DLF Limited Kushal Pal Singh ranks 588 in the real estate sector globally. He is followed by Chandru Raheja, ranking 953, with a net worth of $2.5 billion.

Next in the list is Jitendra Virwani who ranks 1515 in the list with a total net worth of $1.6 billion.

Mumbai-based Lodha group founder Mangal Prabhat Lodha also made it to the Forbes Billionaires 2020 list. He ranked 1551 with a total net worth of $1.6 billion.

Subhash Runwal, Founder and Chairman of the Runwal group, ranked 1772 in the list with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

Property magnate Vikas Oberoi who runs Mumbai based Oberoi Realty ranked 1791 in the list of billionaires with a total net worth of $1.3 billion.

Co-founder and Managaing Director of Hiranandani Group, Niranjan Hiranandani with a net worth of $1.3 billion ranked 1897 in the list.