How To Check Your Axis Bank Neo Credit Card Application Status

With the Axis Neo Credit Card, one can get discounts on online purchases made from some of the online brands, such as Amazon Pay, BookMyShow, Blinkit, Myntra, Zomato, etc. Axis Bank provides many useful ways to track the card that is applied to keep you updated. Depending on the cardholder’s preferences, it can be decided whether to check the application status using an online or offline method. In this article, we will be discussing the different ways to check the application status of the Axis Bank Neo Credit card.

Steps to Apply for an Axis Bank Neo Credit Card

Mentioned below are the steps to apply for Axis Bank Neo Credit Card :

Step 1: Open the official website of Axis Bank.

Step 2: Click on “Credit Cards”.

Step 3: Select the preferred credit card that suits your eligibility and needs, i.e. Neo Card in this case.

Step 4: Check the eligibility criteria. Next, upload the required documents, such as identity proof, address, and income.

Step 5: Click on “Apply Now”.

Step 6: Fill out the credit card application form by entering personal, employment, and income details.

Step 7: Upload the documents, such as your PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Salary Slips, and Bank statement.

Step 8: Review the details entered and click on “Submit”.

Step 9: Wait for the bank to review and approve it.

Step 10: Once the application gets approved, the credit card gets delivered to the registered within 7-10 working days.

Step 11: Activate the credit card by following the instructions provided.

Key Points to be Considered While Applying for Axis Bank Neo Credit Card

Mentioned below are the key points to be considered while applying for Axis Bank Neo Credit Card:

Eligibility Criteria: Meet the parameters like age, income and credit score.

Interest Rates: Review the interest rates that will be applied to purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.

Fees and Charges: Consider the annual fees, foreign transaction fees, and late payment fees.

Rewards and Benefits: Evaluate all the cashback, benefits, and rewards to align with your spending.

Credit Limit: Know your credit limit and its effect on the spending and credit utilisation ratio.

Terms and Conditions: Check if there are any additional terms and conditions.

Eligibility Criteria

Mentioned below are the eligibility parameters that are to be met in order to apply for the Axis Bank Neo Credit Card:

The minimum age of an applicant should be 18 years.

The maximum age of an applicant should be 70 years.

The minimum age of an add-on cardholder should be above 15 years.

An individual should either be a resident or non-resident of India.

How to Check the Application Status of the Axis Bank Neo Credit Card.

Mentioned are the different ways to check the Axis Bank Credit Card Application Status :

By Online Method

Through the Application ID and Mobile Number:

Step 1: Open the “Axis Bank CC Tracker” webpage https://application.axisbank.co.in/cctracker/cctracker.aspx?cta=track-your-application-lic-cards-website

Step 2: Select the option “Application ID & Mobile Number”.

Step 3: Enter your Application ID.

Step 4: Then, provide your 10-digit registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code provided.

Step 6: Now click “Track Now”.

Step 7: The application status will then be displayed on the screen.

Through your Mobile Number and PAN Details:

Step 1: Open the “Axis Bank CC Tracker” webpage https://application.axisbank.co.in/cctracker/cctracker.aspx?cta=track-your-application-lic-cards-website

Step 2: Select the option “PAN Number & Mobile Number”.

Step 3: Enter your PAN card number.

Step 4: Then, enter your 10-digit registered mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code provided.

Step 6: Now click “Track Now”.

Step 7: The application status will then be displayed on the screen.

Through E-Mail

Step 1: Open the official website of Axis Bank.

Step 2: Click on “Support”.

Step 3: Now, choose the option “Connect via Email”.

Step 4: Choose the right option, “Cards” < “Credit Cards” < “Credit Card Application” < “How do I check the status of my credit card application?”

Step 5: Then go ahead with the email option.

Step 6: Verify the provided registered Email ID once you have entered the captcha.

Through the Airway Bill Number

Step 1: Open the official website of Axis Bank.

Step 2: Click on “Track your Credit Card”.

Step 3: Enter the correct Airway Bill Number.

Step 4: Click on “Submit”.

Step 5: Enter the Captcha code provided and click “Submit” again.

Step 6: Once the bank verification is completed, the application status can then be tracked.

By Date of Birth

Step 1: Download the Axis Bank mobile app or open the official Axis Bank website on your phone.

Step 2: Click on “Track your Credit Card”.

Step 3: You should then provide your Date of Birth and then click “Submit”.

Step 4: The information you provide will then be authenticated by the bank.

Step 5: Once this verification is completed, you can check the application status of your Axis Bank card.

Offline Method

By Calling Customer Care:

Step 1: This service is available 24*7 to get any credit card-related queries or problems resolved.

Step 2: If you are calling from India, contact these toll-free numbers: 1860 419 5555 / 1860 500 5555.

Step 3: If you are calling outside India, dial +91-22-67987700.

By visiting the nearest Axis Bank Branch:

Step 1: Visit any branch nearest to Axis Bank.

Step 2: Contact any bank representative to assist in tracking the application status of the Axis Bank credit card.

Step 3: For this purpose, you need to provide the “Credit Card Application Reference Number, “Mobile number”, and “Date of Birth”.

Outcomes of the Axis Bank Credit Card Application Status Check

Here are the different statuses that can be seen as a result of the search:

Application in progress: It reflects that the application is currently in process.

Application approved: It reflects that the application has been reviewed and approved by the bank.

Card dispatched: It shows that once the application gets approved, the bank will dispatch the credit card, and an SMS will be received containing the expected delivery date.

Application on hold: It means the bank has put the application on hold temporarily for verification purposes. That is, it may ask for some additional documents to complete the verification process.

Application disapproved: It means the application does not meet the eligibility parameters that the bank has established and hence disapproved.